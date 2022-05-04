Manchester United's Jesse Lingard posts cryptic tweet after brother lashes out against club

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has posted a cryptic message on social media after his brother slammed the club.

The 29-year-old is set to leave Old Trafford this summer after his contract expires this summer. He failed to nail down a starting berth despite a successful loan spell at West Ham last season. He has made only 16 appearances in the Premier League this season, playing just 355 minutes.

A graduate of the Manchester United academy, the Englishman has played over 200 games for the club, scoring 35 goals. However, he wasn't given a farewell after their final home game of the season on Monday. Lingard remained an unused substitute in the win over Brentford at Old Trafford, in what was possibly his final appearance at the stadium as a United player.

That triggered a ferocious reaction from his brother, Louie Scott, who launched a scathing attack on the Red Devils on social media, slamming them for their 'claseless' decision. He said:

"20 years of blood sweat and tears, 4 domestic trophies, 3 cup final goals, not even a farewell. No wonder it's Conference League next year. Attacking players for celebrations when the clubs being sold to the super league ok. Class of 92, Busby Babes, you're ran by people who don't even know the offside trap. Classless and the fans need to realise. Goodnight, godbless!"

Although Lingard didn't say anything about it, he himself made a cryptic post yesterday on Twitter and Instagram with a picture of his younger self at the club's academy.

The picture wasn't accompanied by any caption, and the midfielder didn't provide any reason for posting it either.

Lingard joined the Manchester United academy in 2000 at just eight, coming through the ranks before making his senior debut in 2014.

He famously scored the winning goal for United in the 2016 FA Cup final against Crystal Palace in the 110th minute. Lingard also lifted the EFL Cup, Community Shield and Europa League titles with the club.

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard's next club still undecided

Lingard's next destination is still undecided, but according to ESPN, Serie A giants AC Milan and Juventus have registered interest in the midfielder. However, they could face competition from Newcastle United, who're also keen on snapping up the 29-year-old on a free transfer.

