Manchester United's Mason Greenwood spotted for the first time since arrest 

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been spotted for the first time since being arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. The Englishman was arrested in January after his ex-girlfriend released a recording of the 20-year-old sexually assaulting her.

Following his arrest, Greenwood was suspended by Manchester United and has not been seen since. He was spotted (per DailyMail) for the first time since his arrest, donning a balaclava as he drove around his hometown of Cheshire.

UtdXclusive @UtdXclusive Mason Greenwood has been seen for the first time since his arrest. He wore a black balaclava in an attempt to cover his face. [ @TheSun Mason Greenwood has been seen for the first time since his arrest. He wore a black balaclava in an attempt to cover his face. [@TheSun] https://t.co/h3ZBG2marg

There has been no news about Greenwood's future at Old Trafford but he has been released by sponsor Nike with his playing career in jeopardy.

When the recording of the assault was released, it was a shocking revelation for all in the football world. Greenwood is regarded as one of England's finest young footballers and many had touted him as a future world-class talent.

The player still remains unavailable for selection following the club's announcement of Greenwood's suspension on February 1 (via DailyMail). The club said in a statement:

"Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind. As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice."

Does Mason Greenwood have a future at Manchester United?

The club have suspended the player following the arrest.

There now remains a wait to see the outcome of the damning allegations, which will also determine Greenwood's future at Old Trafford.

During his time at the club, the forward scored 35 goals and contributed 12 assists in 129 appearances. Should United feel their working relationship with Greenwood is over, they may look to terminate his contract with the club.

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst On Mason Greenwood's profile, it was removed from the United app when he was removed from the squad in January to exclude him from interactive elements. His profile has always been listed on the desktop website as he's an #mufc player. Club say Greenwood's status hasn't changed. On Mason Greenwood's profile, it was removed from the United app when he was removed from the squad in January to exclude him from interactive elements. His profile has always been listed on the desktop website as he's an #mufc player. Club say Greenwood's status hasn't changed.

Head of employment at UK law firm stewards, Joseph Lappin, told the DailyMail that the winger could play abroad if he were to be dismissed by the Manchester club and said:

"If Manchester United considers that the employment relationship has reached the end of the road, more likely is that the club proposes terminating the contract and paying Greenwood a settlement sum. If this happened, Greenwood could look to sign for a club abroad, possibly on a pre-contract basis pending the outcome of the criminal investigation in England."

The club are still obliged to pay his £75,000-a-week contract and his player profile remains on the club's official website.

