Manchester United's new signing Antony has clear answer when asked to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 

New Manchester United signing Antony had previously suggested that he would pick Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in his dream team.

After a summer of speculation, the Dutch winger joined the Red Devils to reunite with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag. Sky Sports claims that the Brazilian international cost Manchester United £86 million and has signed a five-year contract.

The forward's arrival sees him team up with Ronaldo, who will stay at Manchester United this season despite speculation around his future.

However, Antony may be hoping that previous comments he made about the Portuguese legend and his great rival Messi don't reach the forward.

According to the Manchester Evening News, a video has emerged of Manchester United's new superstar choosing the Paris Saint-Germain icon over Ronaldo.

In the clip, Antony is asked numerous questions while being shown photographs by the interviewer. He was asked if he had a preference for one of the two options, with the inevitable question of the two legendary rivals coming up.

After careful consideration, the tricky South American opted to go with the Argentina international and seven-time Ballon d'Or winner over his new teammate. It remains unclear when the video was filmed.

New Liverpool signing compares Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and PSG star Lionel Messi

Arthur Melo joined Liverpool on deadline day on a loan-deal from Juventus. The Brazilian midfielder has had the rare honor of playing with both Ronaldo at Juventus and Messi while at Barcelona.

When asked to compare the two by TNT Sports Brasil, Arthur claimed he couldn't believe how well Ronaldo kept in shape. He explained (per TalkSPORT):

“Cristiano surprised me with how professional he is. He’s not a football player, he’s an athlete. He’s a professional because of all the work he does beforehand. Not on the field, which everyone sees, but off the field. He is a person who works, who eats well, and now takes in 15 minutes of sun [each day]. He is a professional and also a friendly person who tries to help."

He added:

“He is interested in the people around him. We used to sit together at the table with him. Sometimes he would look at our plate and tell us: ‘Not like that, eh’ [laughs]. He tries to help in everything. He is a sensational person.”

On Messi, the midfielder stated:

"He is an alien because, on the field, he does some incredible things. Watching their games at home, of course at home you can see the whole field. Inside the field you see just part of that and the ball, but Messi seems that he is looking at the entire field from above."

