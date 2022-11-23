Manchester United's PL rivals plot sensational move for free-agent Cristiano Ronaldo - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo might not have to wait for long to find a new club after mutually terminating his contract at Manchester United on November 22. As per Marca, Premier League side Newcastle United are reportedly interested to sign the Portuguese forward come January.

The report states Newcastle are keen to sign the veteran forward and will go all out if manager Eddie Howe gives the go-ahead.

Ronaldo will be keen to join a side that can offer him Champions League football. Newcastle United are in great form this season and could potentially get Ronaldo into top-tier European football next season onwards.

The Magpies are currently third in the league table with 30 points from 15 games. They are strong contenders to finish in the top four and thereby secure Champions League qualification.

Ronaldo's massive wages are unlikely to be a problem for Newcastle given their financial prowess following their big-money takeover.

Marca further reported that Ronaldo is also a target for the Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nasr, owned by Mohammed Bin Salman, heir to the throne of Saudi Arabia. He is also the owner of Newcastle United.

Manchester United release a statement announcing Cristiano Ronaldo's contract termination

What does the future hold for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Manchester United confirmed via a club statement, on November 22, their decision to part ways with Cristiano Ronaldo on mutual agreement. The decision comes a few days after Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan, where the player attacked the club's ownership and manager.

United's club statement read:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family all the best for the future."

It further read:

"Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team's progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to achieve success on the field."

