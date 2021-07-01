Manchester United scouting Juventus midfielder: Reports

According to the Daily Star, Manchester United are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. The Red Devils reportedly had a scout present at France's Euro 2020 round of 16 game against Switzerland to watch the Juventus man.

Manchester United were previously interested in signing Rabiot after the Frenchman fell out of favor at former club Paris Saint-Germain back in 2019. Rabiot however opted to join Italian giants Juventus and has been a regular for the Bianconeri since he joined. Reports, however, claim Manchester United are interested in the services of the 26-year-old once again.

Manchester United are yet to secure a new signing this summer as the Jadon Sancho saga reportedly draws to a close. The Old Trafford outfit are however also interested in signing a midfielder and Adrien Rabiot has been highlighted as a potential option for the position.

Juventus could be open to selling Rabiot to Manchester United

Rabiot's contract at Juventus runs until 2023 but will reportedly be available for less than £20 million this summer as Juventus look to rebuild under Max Allegri in his second spell in charge. Juventus are set to listen to offers for certain players this summer and Rabiot could be one of them as the Bianconeri are actively pursuing Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

Manchester United's signing of Rabiot greatly hinges on Paul Pogba's future at the club. The 28-year-old has just one year left on his contract and does not seem any closer to signing a new deal at Old Trafford despite Manchester United's desire to keep him at the club. Rabiot could therefore be brought in to fill in for Pogba should he opt to leave.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also very keen on adding more quality to the midfield at Manchester United ahead of next season. Scott McTominay and Fred have been the Norwegian manager's go-to options in midfield for the bulk of the past two seasons. While both players possess high energy levels and combativeness in midfield, neither has the technical ability Rabiot possesses, making the Juventus man a very attractive option for Solskjaer.

Rabiot did not enjoy the best possible tournament at Euro 2020. The Juventus man played an uncharacteristic left-back role in France's dramatic exit from the competition at the hands of Switzerland. His performances for Juventus last season however speak for themselves and Manchester United would still be interested in the Frenchman.

