Manchester United seek new front-of-shirt sponsorship as deal with TeamViewer set to end prematurely

Manchester United are looking for a new shirt sponsor after agreeing to end their partnership with TeamViewer prematurely.

The five-year deal was only signed with the German technology giants for the company to replace Chevrolet as a shirt sponsor in March 2021.

TeamViewer, which specializes in remote access computer software, had come under fire from their investors over their mega-money five-year deal with Manchester United.

After months of talks between the company and the Red Devils, both parties have now agreed to terminate the contract once a new shirt sponsor is found.

The 20-time English champions released a statement on their website confirming the premature end of the deal that was originally in place until 2026. The statement read:

"After a period of collaborative, private discussions over the past months, Manchester United and TeamViewer AG have reached a mutually-beneficial agreement under which Manchester United shall have the option to buy back the rights to the club's shirt front sponsorship. Having agreed its partnership with TeamViewer at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Manchester United will be taking the opportunity to commence a focused sales process for a new shirt front partner in a normalised market."

"Once a new shirt front partner is selected and takes on this role, TeamViewer will continue as a valued member of Manchester United's suite of global partners, providing Manchester United with remote connectivity solutions, until the end of the original contract term in 2026. Since July 2021, TeamViewer has benefitted from unparalleled global exposure as the most talked-about shirt front partner in world football, following the most visible launch for a football club partner in the digital era."

"TeamViewer's financial commitments to Manchester United remain unchanged whilst they remain the club's shirt front partner, after which their financial commitments will reflect their status as a global partner. No further announcement will be made until Manchester United has selected a new partner to replace them on the front of its iconic shirt."

The Manchester-based outfit are believed to be looking to secure a new sponsorship worth over the £235 million TeamViewer agreed to pay in 2021.

However, it could prove to be quite difficult considering the uncertainty surrounding the club's future with the Glazers considering a sale.

Despite being negotiated during the pandemic, TeamViewer was the club's second-biggest sponsor behind their £750 million kit deal with Adidas.

Manchester United handed €200 million budget for January transfer window

Erik ten Hag has reportedly asked Manchester United for €200 million to spend during the January transfer window as he looks to bolster his squad.

As per reports from Spanish outlet El Nacional, Goncalo Ramos, Cody Gakpo, and Christian Pulisic are the top targets for the Red Devils in January.

Ten Hag on Man Utd takeover: "I'm told it will only be good things, there will be more investment possible and so it's good news". "Richard Arnold confirmed to me that more money will become available for this project, so it's better".

Manchester United finds themselves short of both quality and depth up front following Cristiano Ronaldo's bizarre exit from Old Trafford.

They terminated their deal with the Portuguese international following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan last month.

