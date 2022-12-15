Manchester United handed €200 million budget for January transfer window as 3 FIFA World Cup stars identified as targets: Reports

Erik ten Hag has reportedly asked Manchester United for €200 million to spend in the January transfer window as the Dutch manager wants to add three players to bolster the squad.

As per a report in El Nacional, Goncalo Ramos, Cody Gakpo, and Christian Pulisic are the top targets for Manchester United in January. The three players had a successful FIFA World Cup with their respective national teams.

ElNacional.cat @elnacionalcat El Manchester United té 200 milions per fitxar en el proper mercat de fitxatges d'hivern elnacional.cat/ca/esports/ten… El Manchester United té 200 milions per fitxar en el proper mercat de fitxatges d'hivern elnacional.cat/ca/esports/ten…

Benfica's Ramos scored a hat-trick against Switzerland after he replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting eleven for Portugal. The 21-year-old has attracted interest from top clubs across Europe, and Benfica are reportedly asking for €120 million for the Portuguese star.

Gakpo has also been in top form this season and was a target for the Red Devils this summer as well. El Nacional's report claims that the PSV star will cost €80 million in the winter transfer window.

Pulisic is reportedly keen on leaving Chelsea and is open to moving out on loan. Manchester United want to take advantage of the situation and bring him to Old Trafford given Jadon Sancho's absence from the squad.

Charlotte Duncker @CharDuncker 🏻



thetimes.co.uk/article/f2fcc5… Ten Hag has already had positive impacts on Rashford and Martial. The hope is that his way of managing Sancho will also have the same effect and get the best out of the forward Ten Hag has already had positive impacts on Rashford and Martial. The hope is that his way of managing Sancho will also have the same effect and get the best out of the forward 👇🏻thetimes.co.uk/article/f2fcc5…

Will Anthony Martial be like a new signing for Manchester United?

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Erik ten Hag has admitted that he wants to give Anthony Martial a fresh chance at Manchester United, but his fitness is a concern. United have looked considerably better whenever they have had Martial on the pitch this season.

Ten Hag spoke about the Frenchman earlier this month and said:

"The first challenge for him is to be available and fit which, firstly, he has to be responsible for it but we have to support him in all the ways we can We have seen when he is available he has a massive impact on our game."

The Dutchman added:

"He has 293 minutes, four goals and two assists. That's a really good record. In parts of his game, like pressing, he is doing a really good job for the team linking up the play. For our team, he's a really important player and we need that profile."

Continuing to talk about Martial, the Manchester United manager said:

"I think he is [happy] but he was so disappointed that he had bad luck with the injury. In the past, maybe he did something wrong, I don't know. But now it was also bad luck and you come in a process from injuries. And now we have to stop the process and we get him and he gets himself in a better position so that he's fit and available. For his game and development and progress it would be great."

The Red Devils are in the market for a forward after they released Cristiano Ronaldo in November.

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 1327 votes