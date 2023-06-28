Manchester United send clear Mason Greenwood message as they release 2023-24 home kit

Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood was absent from the club's promotion of their home kit for the 2023-24 season raising further doubts over his future.

The Red Devils have released their new home kit for next season and several players took part in its promotion. These included Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, and Lisandro Martinez who has just recovered from a long-term injury.

However, Greenwood was not seen in pictures released of players in Manchester United's new kit. He has been absent from the club as a whole since he was arrested in January 2022.

The Englishman was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and attempted rape but those charges have since been dropped. There has yet to be an announcement on Greenwood's future following his acquittal.

However, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag recently stated that he could see the 21-year-old performing well in a striker's role. Although, he stressed that the player's return was down to the club, not him.

Despite this, there is also another clue that the English forward is not going to be returning. Manchester United fans can purchase the kit with any of the men's or women's team players' names printed on the back. However, Greenwood's name is not an option.

He scored 35 goals and provided 12 assists in 129 games for the Red Devils before his arrest. He hasn't featured since a 1-0 win over West Ham United in January 2022.

AS Roma and Juventus are interested in signing Manchester United's Greenwood on loan

Jose Mourinho's Roma could launch a loan move for the striker

The Sun reports that Serie A giants AS Roma and Juventus are interested in signing Greenwood on a season-long loan.

They claim that both Italian clubs are possibilities for the forward as he looks for a route back into football. If he were to head to Roma he would play under former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

The striker would have been in the Red Devils' youth academy during Mourinho's time in charge at Old Trafford. He is yet to leave English football but this might be the only option for him given the backlash over resuming his career with United.

There has been audio and video footage of the Englishman's allegations that hit social media in the midst of his arrest last year. Fans lashed out at Manchester United when it was reported that his return was under consideration.

Roma and Juve are two of Europe's biggest clubs and would offer the striker the chance to continue at the top level. It remains to be seen if United would sanction a loan move or would look to part with the player permanently.

