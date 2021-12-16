Manchester United are the only 'serious bidders' for Erling Haaland - Reports

According to a report by SportBild, Manchester United are the only serious contenders in the race to sign Erling Haaland at the moment. The Borussia Dortmund forward is slated to leave Signal Iduna Park at the end of the current season.

Several European clubs are interested in acquiring the services of the Norwegian. However, reports are claiming that the Red Devils are the only ones serious enough to lure him away from Germany at the moment.

Haaland's next move has been a matter of much debate in Europe. His agent, Mino Raiola, spoke about the player last week. The Italian agent said that Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Barcelona were potential destinations for the Dortmund talisman.

Interestingly, he also listed Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea in the mix. Surprisingly, Manchester United's name did not make the cut in Raiola's shortlist.

Manchester United have raced ahead of other club's to land Erling Haaland

Chelsea were linked with Haaland last summer. However, after failing to agree to a deal with Dortmund and Raiola, the Blues turned their attention to Romelu Lukaku. Chelsea landed their former striker for a club-record fee earlier this season.

However, Thomas Tuchel has dropped hints in the last few months that Chelsea will not be afraid to bring in quality players if they feel the need to do so. It has implied that signing Haaland isn't a pipe-dream after all.

Reports have also surfaced that Real Madrid were keen to bring the 21-year-old to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Los Blancos are close to signing PSG's Kylian Mbappe. Signing both stars might be a financial dilemma for Real Madrid.

Moreover, PSG might themselves target Haaland should they lose Mbappe to Real Madrid.

Manchester City were interested in signing Harry Kane last summer. However, the move didn't materialize due to Spurs chief Daniel Levy's reluctance to play ball.

The decision to retain Kane has backfired on Spurs. The England captain has scored one goal in the Premier League so far and looks badly out of form at the moment.

Reports suggest Chelsea and Manchester United are strengthening their positions to try to sign Erling Haaland, with the latter having an edge over the former.

However, Chelsea are currently in great shape despite a few hiccups here and there. Manchester United, on the flip side, are vying for a Champions League spot with Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Arsenal.

It's safe to say that Haaland's next destination will depend on whether or not that team is eligible to play in the Champions League next season.

Erling Haaland's addition to Manchester United's current roster alongside Cristiano Ronaldo could make the Red Devils the best attacking force in world football.

