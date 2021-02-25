Manchester United set asking price for Dean Henderson - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly set a price tag for second-choice goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

The 23-year-old shot-stopper attracted the interest of a number of Premier League clubs after his impressive performances while on loan at Sheffield United last season.

According to the Daily Express, Manchester United value Dean Henderson at £40 million and are prepared to let him go next summer. The goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in recent months.

Dean Henderson joined Manchester United's youth academy in 2011 at the age of 14. He signed his first professional contract with the club in 2015. He then spent the next three seasons on loan at various teams in the lower divisions of English football.

In 2018, the Englishman joined Championship side Sheffield United on loan for the season. He helped the Blades gain promotion to the Premier League that season and returned to the club the following summer on another one-year loan deal.

Dean Henderson had a superb season with Sheffield United last season, leading the club to a ninth-place finish in the Premier League. He returned to Manchester United last summer, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer viewed him as the natural successor to David de Gea.

The Cumbria-born shot-stopper has continued his impressive form for Manchester United this season. He has, however, been limited to appearances in cup competitions, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has preferred to play David de Gea in the Premier League.

This has resulted in Dean Henderson being linked with a move away from Manchester United, as he is reportedly frustrated by a lack of game time. Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are both in the market for a top-quality goal-keeper and are keeping tabs on his situation at Old Trafford.

Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund lead a list of potential suitors if Dean Henderson leaves Manchester United this summer — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 23, 2021

Manchester United could look to keep hold of Dean Henderson this summer as David de Gea continues to struggle

Dean Henderson has been linked with a move away from Manchester United

Manchester United will be wary of letting Dean Henderson leave the club in the summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has chosen to keep his faith in David de Gea this season, but the Spaniard has been putting in a string of inconsistent performances.

Does Dean Henderson need to leave Manchester United? — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 24, 2021

Many fans and pundits believe that it is time for the Norwegian tactician to promote Dean Henderson and give him the opportunity to establish himself as Manchester United's first-choice goalkeeper.