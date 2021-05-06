Manchester United set to beat Barcelona in the race to sign Sevilla star - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly close to signing French defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla when the transfer window opens this summer. The 22-year-old has been highly impressive for Sevilla since joining the club from Bordeaux in 2019 and has attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona.

According to Transfer Market Web, United are close to agreeing on a deal worth €45 million with Sevilla for Jules Kounde. The Red Devils are set to beat the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and PSG for the Frenchman's signature.

Jules Kounde rose through the youth system at Bordeaux before making his debut for the club in 2017. He immediately became a regular starter for the French side and caught the attention of a number of European clubs with his consistent performances.

Spanish side Sevilla signed him from Bordeaux in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth €25 million. Kounde has quickly become a key member of Julen Lopetegui's side over the last two years, and helped Sevilla win the Europa league last season.

Kounde has also played a key role in leading Sevilla to their top-10 position in the La Liga table this season. Sevilla are currently in fourth place, just six points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, with four games left to play.

Manchester United have reportedly been eyeing Kounde for quite some time now and are ready to make an offer for the defender. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to sign a top-quality defender this summer as he looks to improve his United side.

Manchester United could let a number of defenders go this summer. The club has already parted ways with Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Timothy Fosu-Mensah during the last couple of transfer windows and might be selling Phil Jones and Eric Bailly this summer.

Manchester United need a top-quality defender to push for the Premier League title next season

Manchester United have shown signs of vast improvement under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season.

The Red Devils are currently in second place in the Premier League table and are almost guaranteed qualification for the Champions League next season. United are also the favorites to win the Europa League this season.

Manchester United have received a boost in the race for Jules Koundé - with Sevilla lowering their asking price to around £50m. (Source: Daily Mirror) pic.twitter.com/nsETG8lR8d — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) March 17, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have, however, shown signs of weakness in their defense. The Norwegian will look to address those issues by signing Jules Kounde in the summer. Kounde's signing could help Manchester United mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title next season.