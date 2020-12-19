According to the Express, Manchester United are considering a move for Bayern Munich veteran David Alaba. The Austrian's current contract with Bayern Munich expires at the end of the season. With negotiations between the two parties reportedly falling through, Alaba will begin speaking to potential suitors in January.

David Alaba is eligible to sign a pre-contract deal with a non-German club in the upcoming winter transfer window. Manchester United, as a result, are now interested in signing the 28-year-old on a free transfer next summer but will face stiff competition from Real Madrid and Chelsea.

David Alaba has been a great servant for Bayern Munich since joining the club in 2008. He has gone on to become one of the best defenders of his generation during his twelve seasons with the club. He also played a crucial role in the club's treble-winning campaign last season.

Alaba has won nine Bundesliga titles and two Champions League among other silverware with the Bavarians but is now likely to leave the club in search of a new challenge. Bayern Munich were reportedly keen to extend David Alaba's stay at the Allianz Arena, but were unwilling to match the Austrian's wage demands.

With Bayern Munich , Not renewing the contract for David Alaba, Manchester United are the favourites to sign him for Free , in the next transfer window.



David Alaba has also stated earlier that it was his dream to join Manchester United, when he was a teenager. #MUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/RuTe4i153e — ψ (@theunitedindex) December 17, 2020

Manchester United will look to solve defensive woes by signing David Alaba for free next summer

FC Bayern Muenchen v VfL Wolfsburg - Bundesliga

Manchester United are now the latest club to have joined the race for Alaba. United are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements as they continue to leak goals, having conceded 19 in just 13 Premier League games this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly lost faith in Manchester United's current centre-back pairing of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof. The Norwegian manager is looking to take advantage of Alaba's current contract situation. The Bayern Munich star can also slot in at left-back and in centre defensive midfield.

David Alaba has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent weeks. Zinedine Zidane is reportedly on the lookout for a replacement for current first-choice left-back Marcelo.

Alaba's agent Pini Zahavi is also rumored to be keen to take his client to the Bernabeu in order to establish good relations with the Real Madrid hierarchy.

🚨🌕| Manchester United and Manchester City are both set to challenge Real Madrid for the signing of David Alaba as a free agent. @BILD_Sport #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) December 17, 2020

Chelsea have also emerged as a potential destination for Alaba. Frank Lampard is looking to sign a defender as Antonio Rudiger and Fikayo Tomori continue to be linked with moves away from the club.