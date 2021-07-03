Manchester United set to meet asking price for Inter Milan star - Reports

Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly ready to meet Inter Milan's asking price for Marcelo Brozovic.

The 28-year-old has been a stalwart in midfield since joining Inter Milan from Dinamo Zagreb in 2015. He has gone on to make over 240 appearances for the Nerazzurri in all competitions.

According to La Repubblica (via Fedenerazzurra), Manchester United are looking to take advantage of Marcelo Brozovic's contract situation with Inter Milan. The midfielder has just one year remaining on his current deal with the Serie A champions and has given no indication of signing a contract extension.

Inter Milan could be forced to sell the Croatian this summer due to their dire financial situation. A number of their stars have been linked with moves away from the club.

The Nerazzurri recently completed the signing of Hakan Calhanoglu on a free transfer from AC Milan. The Turkey international could be a replacement for Marcelo Brozovic.

Manchester United have already completed the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund earlier this week. The Red Devils are also in talks with Real Madrid over a move for French defender Raphael Varane.

In addition, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly wants to bolster his midfield ahead of the new season. The inconsistent performances of Fred and Scott McTominay have forced the Norwegian manager to prioritize the signing of a defensive midfielder this summer.

Marcelo Brozovic's experience, passing ability, work rate and aggressive style of play could make him the perfect signing for Manchester United. Inter Milan are reportedly looking for a fee in the region of £25.7 million for the midfielder.

Many clubs are interested in Inter's Marcelo Brozovic, with the top two being Manchester United and Barcelona.



Both clubs are ready to offer €30m for the Croatian midfielder.



Manchester United could prefer a move for Marcelo Brozovic over Declan Rice this summer

Marcelo Brozovic has developed into one of the most consistent performers in Serie A during his six years in Italy

Manchester United have had a long-standing interest in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. The Red Devils are reportedly keen to sign the Englishman this summer but have been put off by West Ham's £80 million valuation of the player.

Manchester United could, therefore, prefer a move for Marcelo Brozovic, who is available for as little as £25.7 million this summer.

