Manchester United set to pay just £55 million in initial transfer fees for Frenkie de Jong as details of deal with Barcelona emerge: Reports

Manchester United and Barcelona are reportedly close to reaching an agreement for the transfer of Frenkie de Jong.

A report by the Daily Mail reveals that both sides have agreed to a deal worth £70m, which will be finalized soon. The report states that the Red Devils will make an initial payment of £55m and that the deal is 90% complete.

The transfer is expected to be finalized this week. Deals could also be concluded for other Manchester United targets like Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Nicolo Tagliafico.

The Red Devils had initially made an offer of £60m, which was turned down by Barcelona. The Blaugrana were keen not to sell the midfielder for lesser than the £65m they paid to sign him from Ajax in 2019.

Frenkie de Jong arrived at Camp Nou with huge expectations in the summer of 2019. He was tipped to be a key player in the Catalans' midfield for the next decade but has struggled to perform at the levels expected.

The 25-year-old has made 138 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona, scoring 12 goals and providing 17 assists.

De Jong's relationship with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could play a role in Barcelona exit

Vitesse v Ajax - Dutch Eredivisie

Frenkie de Jong played the best football of his career at Ajax. The Netherlands international blossomed into one of the finest young midfielders in the world while playing under Erik ten Hag for two seasons in Amsterdam between 2017 and 2019.

The 55-year helped to bring out the best in De Jong and together they helped Ajax qualify for the UEFA Champions League semi-final in 2019.

De Jong's displays that year saw him named in the FIFPRO World XI and the UEFA 'Team of the Season'. He was also the Eredivisie 'Player of the Season' and the UEFA 'Midfielder of the Year'.

However, De Jong has struggled to reach the same heights after making the move to Barcelona. Multiple coaches have failed to identify what his best position is and this has led to his struggles on the field.

Frenkie de Jong was reportedly skeptical about making the switch to Manchester United. However, the opportunity to reunite with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford played a key role in convincing him to accept the move.

