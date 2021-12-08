Manchester United in signing USA midfielder: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams. The Red Devils are likely to prioritize the signing of a top-quality midfielder in January.

According to the Daily Star, Manchester United will look to boost their midfield options by signing American midfielder Tyler Adams in January. The Red Devils are eager to sign a young, talented midfielder to provide competition for Fred and Scott McTominay.

Tyler Adams rose through the youth ranks at Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls before making his debut for the club's senior squad in 2016. He became a regular member of the American club's starting line-up in 2017. Adams caught the attention of a number of European clubs with his consistent performances in midfield.

German giants RB Leipzig signed the midfielder from the New York Red Bulls in January 2019. The 22-year-old has become a regular member of RB Leipzig's starting line-up in recent years.

He made 37 appearances for Leipzig in all competitions last year and scored one goal. Tyler Adams is often deployed as a defensive midfielder at RB Leipzig, but is capable of playing as a full-back or a winger. The American's versatility and tenacity make him the ideal transfer target for Manchester United.

New Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick signed Tyler Adams for RB Leipzig during his second stint as manager of the German club. The 63-year-old knows the players well and has likened Adams to Bayern Munich superstar Joshua Kimmich.

Ralf Rangnick is likely to emphasize on development of young talents at Manchester United

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League

Ralf Rangnick gave Swedish teenager Anthony Elanga the chance to make his first Premier League appearance of the season in their victory over Crystal Palace.

The former RB Leipzig coach is well renowned for scouting, signing and developing young talent. The 63-year-old developed the likes of Timo Werner and Naby Keita during his time with RB Leipzig. Rangnick is therefore likely to emphasize the development of the youngsters Manchester United currently possess in their squad.

Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Elanga, Amad Diallo and Scott McTominay are seen as the future of Manchester United. Rangnick is therefore likely to coach and provide the aforementioned players the chance to shine during his time as interim manager of Manchester United.

