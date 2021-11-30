"Manchester United are sinking" - Graeme Souness blasts Manchester United for 'catastrophic' management and poor recruitment since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has poured scorn on Manchester United and has stated how their management is "catastrophic." He also doubled down to state how United are a "sinking club."

Sir Alex Ferguson's departure left a massive void, which The Red Devils have not been able to fill. Manchester United have finished outside of the Champions League places in four out of the last eight seasons since.

Manchester United won three trophies under Jose Mourinho in 2016/17. They won the EFL Cup, Community Shield, and Europa League. Sadly, they have been without silverware ever since.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær was sacked a few days back, and Manchester United have appointed Ralf Rangnick as their new interim manager.

However, Souness has told talkSPORT how The Red Devils are without anyone willing to take responsibility for the club. Here's what he said:

"I look at Manchester United without having any inside detail on how they work. I don’t see anyone putting their hand up and saying ‘I signed him, he’s my player’. There is not anyone taking responsibility. The thing you have to get right at a football club is recruitment and since Fergie went it has been a masterclass in how to get it wrong. That’s how I see it. You look at the players they’ve brought in, the players they’ve sold."

"Jonny Evans was allowed to leave. Jonny Evans is better than any centre-half they have now. I just don’t get it. The players they buy and the players they sell, giving people like [Anthony] Martial, who was in the last chance saloon two or three years ago, a new contract."

"Mata is a really nice human being, but what is he offering to them on the pitch. I just don’t get who is making the football decisions and they seem to be getting them wrong consistently. Manchester United, this majestic football club, are sinking."

Souness further explained:

"Man United are possibly the biggest football club in the world when you factor in success, turnover, supporters they have. Right now, they must be hurting. I know people think because of my Liverpool connections I will be relishing it, but I go to Man United and recognise what a special football club it is. I think they are being mismanaged. I’m not just talking about Ole, Mourinho before that and Van Gaal, I’m not talking about those guys."

"Above them, the management has been catastrophic and that is why they find themselves in this situation."

Manchester United alive in the Champions League but look like a fish out of water in the Premier League

After a draw with Chelsea the other day, Manchester United sit in eighth position. They have registered just two wins in their last eight Premier League encounters. Their next big test will be against Arsenal on December 3. This will be Ralf Rangnick's first game in-charge of the club.

Manchester United will then take on Crystal Palace on December 5. The Red Devils defeated Villarreal to secure a spot in the last 16 of the Champions League.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Although Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for their crucial clash against Chelsea, he is slated to start for United against the Gunners. The game will be at Old Trafford.

Edited by Rohit Mishra