Manchester United star admits to drawing inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has admitted that he used to take inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese was recently full of praise for the Juventus star's mentality and wants to emulate him at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes has been in top form since joining Manchester United and has been their best player. He has guided them to the top 4 in the Premier League but is yet to win a trophy with the club.

Manchester United's official website caught up with Bruno Fernandes ahead of the EURO 2020, where the midfielder expressed his desire to do well this summer. The Portuguese admitted to being awed by compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo's ability to bounce back from bad games and wants to replicate that in his own performances. He said:

"Growing up, everyone knows Cristiano was my favourite player. My mentality comes a little bit from understanding what sort of player you want to be. Do you want to be that player who has a good season, and maybe goes up and down, up and down, or do you want to be the player who always wants to be at the top?

"Okay, you will have bad games for sure, everyone has – Cristiano has had bad games, 100 per cent – but the point is, coming back from a bad game.

"Coming back with the mentality that is, 'okay I didn't play well in that last game and I really need to do well in this one'. The mentality to do better day after day is really important for me. I'm improving a lot because of this, and that was my biggest motivation."

Will Cristiano Ronaldo come back to Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo's future has been in the balance for some time, but Juventus insist they have no plans to sell their prized asset. The Portuguese has been constantly assuring the Turin side's fans he will remain at the club but has reportedly sent all his cars to Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother recently claimed she would bring her son back to Sporting Lisbon this summer, but his agent, Jorge Mendes, quickly dismissed those claims.

However, a return to Manchester United has always been in the talks, and neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor his agent has commented on it.

