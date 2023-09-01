Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho appears to leak his new shirt number previously worn by club legend 

Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho appears to have revealed on social media that he will be taking the #17 shirt at the club. He has presumably handed the new kit after Fred joined Fenerbache earlier this summer.

The #17 kit has been iconic at Manchester United, with Nani, Andy Cole, and Daley Blind using it during their time at Old Trafford. Fred has used the number since the 2018/19 season but left the Red Devils in August.

Garnacho, who has used 49 and 75 during his time with the first team, was touted to take the #7 this season. However, the Red Devils handed it to new signing Mason Mount after he arrived from Chelsea.

Expand Tweet

The Argentine has seemingly now jumped on the chance to take the #17 kit and it was unveiled by his brother on his social media handles on Thursday, August 31.

Alejandro Garnacho told to keep focus at Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he does not give Alejandro Garnacho a lot of compliments to keep the youngster grounded. He believes that too much praise would see the Argentine ease up and stop trying hard.

He was quoted by GOAL as saying:

"What I have to say to Garna, I say to him at the training ground, whenever we're eating, wherever. If he wants to hear, he hears. If not, he doesn't, but I try to help. I think he did an interview talking about me trying to help him a lot of times, and that's what I'm trying to do. Obviously, he's still young, and I don't want to give too many compliments, because, you know, when you're young and you get too many compliments, you can get a little bit relaxed and everything. But I think if he wasn't doing what he needed to do, he wouldn't be playing."

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag also called for Garnacho to push on from last season and earn a place in the starting XI. He said via talkSPORT:

"Garna, we see it, the view, because he scored a great goal. He came on and he scored a goal. He did almost everything good and that will give him belief and that is good for the rest of the season. He is back, it will give him confidence and he can have an impact. One of the aspects for the biggest talent is that they are mature. To bring in the skills, they have belief that they can dominate opponents. And once again he did it."

Garnacho has played two matches in the Premier League this season but is yet to score or assist for Manchester United.