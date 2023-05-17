Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho spotted shopping with pregnant girlfriend in pink tracksuit 

Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho was recently spotted in a pink tracksuit as the Spain-born Argentine went out shopping with his pregnant girlfriend, Eva Garcia.

Garcia and Garnacho recently announced that they are expecting their first child together. The 18-year-old winger and his partner wrote on Instagram:

"Where life begins, and love never ends... Planning your arrival and knowing you’re going to be here to complete our lives fills us with love and excitement. We can't explain how we feel to be able to fulfil our biggest dream together. We're counting down the days to meet you, Dad and Mom already love you so much Enzo."

Garnacho recently returned to action for the Red Devils after an injury lay-off. The dynamic youngster quickly made his mark as he scored Manchester United's second goal in their 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, May 13.

The 18-year-old has now scored five goals and provided five assists in 32 matches across competitions this season. His return will provide a big boost for Manchester United in their hunt for a top-four spot in the Premier League.

"They’ve got great support from both of their families" - A source close to Alejandro Garnacho spoke about Eva Garcia's pregnancy

Alejandro Garnacho and Eva Garcia are childhood sweethearts and have been together for a while now. Garcia spends half of her time in Cheshire with her boyfriend and the other half in Spain with her parents.

A source close to the Manchester United attacker recently spoke about Garcia's pregnancy. He said (via The Sun):

"Alejandro and Eva are childhood sweethearts, they are totally in love. All of their family and friends are very happy and proud that they are expecting a baby."

The source added:

"They have been living together for a while in a quiet part of Cheshire, enjoying a calm lifestyle and supporting each other since they arrived in England."

The source further claimed:

“It’s exciting news that has come early in their lives but they’ve got great support from both of their families and feel ready for this next step.”

Garnacho's on-pitch talent is already clear and he has been tipped to have a bright future in the game. He recently signed a five-year contract extension with the Red Devils.

