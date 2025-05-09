Manchester United star Andre Onana’s £350,000 Lamborghini impounded by police; supercar at risk of being crushed as details emerge

Manchester United star Andre Onana has reportedly seen his Lamborghini impounded by the police. The goalkeeper's friend was driving the car when it was stopped for not being insured and taken away.

As per a report in The Sun, Onana's £350,000 Lamborghini Urus was flagged on an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) in Hale Barns. His friend had taken the car for a drive when the police spotted it and stopped him.

The Manchester United goalkeeper has 14 days to get the insurance for his vehicle and retrieve it. If he fails to get the paperwork done in time, the car could be auctioned off or crushed, as per the report.

The incident took place before the second leg of their Europa League semifinal against Athletic Bilbao, where Onana started in the 4-1 win at Old Trafford. The Red Devils managed to secure a stunning win thanks to a brace from Mason Mount and a goal each from Casemiro and Rasmus Hojlund.

Onana is not the first Manchester United star to have car troubles with the police in recent years. Paul Pogba had his Rolls-Royce Wraith seized after he drove it around with a Monaco-registered number plate, but he had to pay a fine of £220 and also landed 3 misdemeanour points.

Andre Onana's future at Manchester United in the balance

Andre Onana has had a topsy-turvy time at Manchester United since joining from Inter Milan in 2023. Football pundit Paul Parker urged the Red Devils to replace the goalkeeper with Mads Hermansen and said (via Metro):

"In an ideal world, Man United should buy a new goalkeeper to replace Onana. He’s just not good enough, and I don’t think he even looks like a goalkeeper at all. Right now, I think [Altay] Bayindir should get a chance, but in the long run, the club should go for Mads Hermansen, who has single-handedly kept Leicester somewhat afloat this season.

"I think he has it all. He’s a fantastic shot-stopper, he’s good with his feet, and he has a strong attitude. As a centre-back, I would be scared to have him behind me, but in a good way, because he has such a strong aura. The problem is probably that the goalkeeper position won’t be a priority for a new signing, as there are so many other issues in other positions that need strengthening."

Saudi Pro League sides are reportedly keeping tabs on Andre Onana as the goalkeeper could be made available for sale in the summer.

