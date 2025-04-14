Manchester United star Andre Onana sparks exit speculation amid Saudi Arabia interest: Reports

According to The Sun, Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana arrived at Carrington on Monday morning with his agent, which has sparked rumors of a potential exit from the club this summer. As per reports, clubs from Saudi Arabia are interested in his services.
Onana joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2023 from Inter Milan for a reported €50.2 million fee after just one year with the Nerazzurri. He has played 94 times for the English giants, keeping 23 clean sheets and conceding 139 goals. He has helped the Old Trafford-based side win one FA Cup title.
The Cameroonian has endured a shocking run of form in a season that has seen Manchester United fall into the bottom half of the Premier League table. He has conceded 56 goals and kept 10 clean sheets in 43 games across competitions.
Head coach Ruben Amorim dropped him for the side's 4-1 loss to Newcastle United on Sunday after he made two mistakes in his last appearance against Olympique Lyonnais in the Europa League.
Onana is contracted to the Red Devils until the summer of 2028, but is unlikely to fetch a profit for the English side if he moves on in the summer.
Manchester United captain shares biggest frustration with club teammates
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has shared what frustrates him most about his teammates at Old Trafford. The Portuguese star has been arguably the sole shining light in a disappointing season for the Red Devils.
In a recent interview with Sky Sports, the 30-year-old midfielder lamented his team's performances this season, saying (via FotMob):
"My teammates - I only get frustrated with them because I know how good they can be. I know how tough it is to represent this club. They want so much to give to the club, to win because they know how much they will be remembered if they win something with this club."
Bruno Fernandes has been the best player at Manchester United since he arrived from Sporting CP in the winter of 2020 for a reported €65 million. The mercurial midfielder has bagged 95 goals and 85 assists in 281 games for the Red Devils since he arrived.
This season, he has scored 16 goals and provided 18 assists in 48 appearances across competitions for United.