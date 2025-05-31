Manchester United star announces retirement

Manchester United defender Jonny Evans has retired from football, according to journalist Andy Mitten (via Metro). The Northern Ireland international played his last game for the Red Devils against the Hong Kong national team on Friday, May 30.

The Premier League giants came from behind to secure a 3-1 win in their second post-season friendly in Asia. Evans started the game before being replaced by Ayden Heaven at half time.

It had already been announced last weekend that Evans, whose contract expires this summer, will leave Manchester United. However, Andy Mitten has now confirmed that the 37-year-old has called time on his illustrious career.

Evans rose through the ranks at Old Trafford, before breaking into the first team in the 2007/08 campaign under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. He went on to become a key figure for the Red Devils, covering admirably for Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic.

However, Louis van Gaal opted to let the Northern Ireland international leave after taking charge in 2015. Evans would go on to have a decent career, even winning the FA Cup with Leicester City.

Former manager Erik ten Hag opted to sign the veteran defender for free in the summer of 2023. Jonny Evans went on to feature heavily for Manchester United last season, even starting the FA Cup final win over Manchester City. He has registered 241 appearances for the Red Devils over two stints.

What has Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim said about Jonny Evans?

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has hailed Jonny Evans as a model professional. The veteran defender suffered with injuries this season, registering 13 appearances across competitions.

Speaking recently, Amorim added that Evans has always maintained high standards in training.

"He has been a great professional. Whenever he has been fit, he has trained well with very high standards. He has also proven on the pitch that he is a very good player. The level that he has in training, you can see the standards he had in his prime and why they won so many titles. When he was fit to train the level was really high. I also want Evans to help the young kids beside him," said Amorim (via Metro).

Evans becomes the third major departure from Manchester United this summer. The Red Devils have already announced that Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen will leave Old Trafford. Both players' contracts run out at the end of next month.

