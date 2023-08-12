Manchester United star Anthony Martial’s agent breaks silence over transfer rumors 

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial's agency has denied reports of the Frenchman having been offered to Fenerbahce this summer.

Martial had another injury-prone campaign as he made just 29 appearances across competitions in the 2022-23 season. He scored nine goals and provided three assists.

Turkish reporter Sercan Hamzaoglu recently reported on Twitter that Manchester United have offered Martial to Fenerbahce. He wrote:

"NEWS GLOBAL SPECIAL. Manchester United's French star ANTHONY MARTİAL was offered to Fenerbahçe. Erkan Sulejmani, who is authorized for the transfer of the player, conveyed to the club that they can get the testimonial free of charge."

He added:

"Martial's expectation from Fenerbahçe is a 3-year contract from a salary of 5 million Euros and a signature fee of 4 million Euros."

Sercan Hamzaoglu's post regarding Anthony Martial's future

However, Martial's management USFA have denied such rumors. They took to Instagram to share a screenshot of Hamzaoglu's post and wrote the caption:

"FAKE"

Martial joined Manchester United from AS Monaco in 2015. He has struggled with injury issues throughout his career with the Red Devils. The Frenchman has made 298 appearances for the club, scoring 88 goals and providing 53 assists.

He has won one UEFA Europa League and one Carabao Cup with the club.

Sercan Hamzaoglu clarifies situation regarding Anthony Martial's Manchester United departure

After the French striker's management stated that Hamzaoglu's report was fake, the Turkish journalist provided an explanation on Twitter.

He backed his report, claiming that he has done his due diligence. Hamzaoglu added that Fenerbahce are considering Martial but their first priority is Cengiz Under. They are wary of the Manchester United striker's fitness issues.

Hamzaoglu wrote:

"The Martial news we made is absolutely true. Erkan Sulejmani, who has a certificate of authorization to represent Martial, clearly suggested the player to Fenerbahçe and conveyed the conditions."

He added:

"Fenerbahce stated that the priority is Cengiz and that this transfer can be taken into consideration. Even the Fenerbahçe front said that they were hesitant because of Martial's injury problems. I have correspondence about this, but I do not share these documents due to personal rights."

The Turkish journalist added that he has even spoken to Martial's agents at the USFA. The agents had an issue with the part of Hamzaoglu's report that said that the Frenchman will leave for free, instead of the entire report.

Hamzaoglu wrote:

"They just reached out to me from the player's management company. Their only trouble with the news was the part that it would be "free of charge". They said that the player has a contract for 1 more year and that they have not had any talks with Manchester United yet."

He added:

"This was already the other manager's offer to Fenerbahçe. As a result, Martial was clearly recommended to Fenerbahçe…"

Martial has one year left on his contract at Manchester United. The Red Devils have signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta, which could push the Frenchman down in the pecking order this season.

If he joins Fenerbahce, Martial could be reunited with midfielder Fred, who completed a move to the Turkish club from United on August 12.