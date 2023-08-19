Manchester United star Antony's ex-wife set to file domestic violence case in England - Reports 

Manchester United star Antony's ex-wife Gabriela Cavallin is reportedly preparing to file a police report for domestic violence against the Red Devils' winger in England (via Daily Mail).

Cavallin, a renowned DJ and influencer, separated from the Brazil international owing to alleged abusive behaviour by the winger. Antony reportedly suffered a setback in Brazil, where the influencer filed a complaint alleging similar offences.

The victim's legal representative Vanessa Souza claims that the 23-year-old athlete could be punished for three different crimes in England. Addressing the offences, she said (via Daily Mail):

"The sending of threatening messages, the fact that he locked her in the house and domestic violence - with the displacement of the breast prosthesis and the injury to the fingers - are actions classified as three different crimes in England."

"I was contacted through Gabriela's lawyers in Brazil to represent her interests with the Crown Prosecutor Service (England prosecutors) and the Manchester Police. I initiated contact with the legal sector of Antony's team and they were surprised. They are very respectful these British bodies and treat it very seriously."

Following the alleged events, Cavallin claims she has trouble sleeping. At the moment, the footballer remains under investigation in Brazil, with a decision on the matter yet to be reached.

Manchester United star Antony denies allegations of domestic violence

Manchester United star Antony denied allegations of alleged domestic violence by his ex-wife Gabriela Cavallin. The statement was made with regard to a report filed by the social media influencer back in Brazil.

According to Cavallin, she required stitches in the inner part of her breast following the winger's violent behaviour. Claiming the same to be false, the Brazil international wrote on Instagram (via Daily Mail):

"I stayed silent until this moment so that nothing could interfere with the investigation process, but during all these days my family and I suffered in silence."

"Despite being born and raised in a very needy community, I have never been through a situation similar to this, in which a false assault charge resulted in a preliminary and unfair public judgement on the part of some. After the closure of the investigation, my innocence will certainly be proven and justice will prevail."

Following the player's statement, fresh reports emerged claiming that his former partner wishes to file a police report in England. The former Ajax man remains under investigation in Brazil.