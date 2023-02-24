Manchester United star Antony reacts joyously after victory over Barcelona in the Europa League

Manchester United's matchwinner Antony reacted with delight to his side's 2-1 win over Barcelona in the second leg of their Europa League playoff. The Red Devils advanced to the last 16 thanks to the Brazilian attacker's winner.

He broke into Barca's box in the 73rd minute after Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes' shots had been blocked. The ball fell into his path and he guided a winner past Ter Stegen with aplomb. He celebrated by pointing to the heavens in satisfaction.

Antony was more than satisfied with the victory that sent Manchester United into the last 16 of the Europa League. He took to Twitter after the win, saying:

"What a Night! What a Club! What a Stadium!"

Antony started the game off the bench after recovering from an injury that saw him miss the 2-2 draw in the first leg. However, Erik ten Hag's side lacked creativity and spark in attack. The former Ajax forward was called upon by his longtime manager at half-time.

The score was 1-0 at that point after Robert Lewandowski netted an 18th-minute penalty. Antony made a massive impact on the game and was instrumental in the Red Devils' victory.

Manchester United equalized through his compatriot Fred in the 47th minute. The midfielder sent a fine effort past Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. It was Antony's time to prove his doubters wrong following an €85 million summer move to Old Trafford.

Antony then sent Ten Hag's men through by clinching a famous victory over Barcelona. The Brazilian has now scored against Arsenal, Manchester City and the Blaugrana. Quite the resume for a player many were dubbing as 'just a fidget spinner'.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag hails Barcelona win as the best result of his tenure

Erik ten Hag was full of joy following famous win over Barcelona.

Ten Hag was appointed Manchester United boss in May last year. He arrived at a club in disarray following a torrid 2021-22 campaign. The Red Devils finished sixth in the league and trophyless for the sixth year in a row.

However, the Dutch coach has overseen a remarkable season at Old Trafford and the Barcelona victory is a standout result. He reacted to his side's comeback win with delight hailing it as the best night of his reign so far. Ten Hag said when asked if it was the best result of his tenure (via the Express):

“I think so, yes. Barcelona are the leader of La Liga – eight points ahead of Real Madrid. We have seen what Real Madrid did this week [against Liverpool]. I think it’s a big win yes that we beat them."

Manchester United's incredible turnaround under Ten Hag is only getting started. They head to Wembley for the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United on Sunday (February 26).

