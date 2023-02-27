Manchester United star Antony spotted smiling after being floored by tackle following dazzling footwork that left Newcastle star embarrassed

Manchester United star Antony was spotted smiling after Joelinton floored him out of frustration in the Carabao Cup final. The Newcastle United star was not pleased with his showboating as the Brazilian kept chopping, changing directions, and left Dan Burn clueless.

Manchester United won the Carabao Cup on Sunday by beating Newcastle United 2-0 at Wembley. They ended their trophy drought of six years and are now looking to continue their winning streak by beating West Ham United in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

The incident took place deep into stoppage time in the first half when the scoreline was 2-0. Burn was trying to get the ball off Antony but needed help from Joelinton. The Manchester United star was seen smiling right after the incident.

Manchester United star Antony and his love for dribbling and skills

Manchester United star Antony came under heavy criticism earlier this season, with pundits calling him out for unnecessary showboating.

He spoke about it in his Players' Tribune article and claimed that it was his style of playing football.

He wrote:

"Every day, my older brother would take me to the square to play football. In the favela, everyone plays. Kids, old men, teachers, construction workers, bus drivers, drug dealers, gangsters. There, everyone is equal. In my father's time it was a dirt pitch. In my time, it was asphalt. In the beginning, I played barefoot, on bleeding feet. We did not have money for proper shoes. I was small, but I dribbled with a meanness that came from God. Dribbling was always something inside me. It was a natural instinct. And I refused to bow my head to anyone. I would elastico the drug dealers. Rainbow the bus drivers. Nutmeg the thieves. I really did not give a f***."

He added:

"I learned all the tricks from the legends. Ronaldinho, Neymar, Cristiano. I used to watch them on YouTube. I always say that I grew up in the wrong place, but with the right people. When I was 8 years old, I was playing in the square when the first angel crossed my path. This older guy was watching me doing my tricks against the gangsters like a crazy bastard. It was the director of Grêmio Barueri. He gave me my first chance to leave the slum and play for their futsal team. So then I started dreaming."

Antony was signed by the Red Devils for £100 million in the summer after he forced his way out of Ajax.

