Manchester United star Ayden Heaven provides injury update after getting stretchered off in 3-0 win over Leicester

Manchester United defender Ayden Heaven has reassured Red Devils fans with an injury update after he needed to be stretchered off during the club's 3-0 victory over Leicester City. Heaven was making his first start in the Premier League for United, but the debut was cut short due to a serious clash with Patson Daka.

The 18-year-old collapsed in clear pain following the incident, and he was taken off on a stretcher after receiving attention on the field. Toby Collyer came on for him as a substitute in the 51st minute. While the Red Devils were pleased to have clinched the win, there was much concern regarding the young defender's situation.

Heaven has since moved to allay concerns with an update on his condition. In an update on Instagram, he reassured supporters that he is on the way to recovery (via Daily Mail):

"Thank you guys for all the support! I have read all your messages and I'm doing really well and recovering fast."

Those words will come as a relief to Manchester United supporters, who are excited about his prospects at Old Trafford. With the Red Devils set for a defining period of fixtures, especially in the Europa League, they will hope the budding defender returns to fitness quickly.

Christian Eriksen set to leave Manchester United this summer

Christian Eriksen has revealed he will leave Manchester United when his contract expires this summer and he does not anticipate staying in the Premier League. The 33-year-old midfielder, signed by United on a free transfer in 2022, has started just nine league games this season.

Speaking about his future, he said (via BBC):

"I haven't heard anything from the club, and therefore I assume that the collaboration will stop - that's how I interpret it. I am prepared to find something new. I am fine with that. Where it will be, I haven't decided yet."

Eriksen has also stated that he has no plans to remain in England:

"The intention is not to stay in England. I am not going to the USA - we are not going that far. We would like to stay in Europe, but it is too early to go home to Denmark. I feel like I have some good years abroad left."

The Denmark international will now become a target for several European clubs as he prepares to leave Old Trafford.

