Manchester United star beats Lionel Messi in list of 10 most creative players across Europe this season

According to FBref, Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes tipped Lionel Messi as the most creative player across this season. The data of the analysis has been collected on the basis of most shot-creating chances made by players.

They have made a list of the top 10 most creative players. Atletico Madrid maestro Antoine Griezmann (158) is tenth on the list. Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Stade Rennais' Benjamin Bourigeaud are the joint eighth on the list (161).

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard and Borussia Monchengladbach's Jonas Hofmann are the joint sixth (163). LOSC Lille's Remy Cabella starts the top five (174). Kevin De Bruyne (176) is a surprise fourth as many would have expected the Manchester City midfield genius to be among the top three.

Kieran Trippier managed a spot on the podium as the Newcastle United full-back created 178 chances. Lionel Messi is second with 189 chances to his name. Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, meanwhile, is a distant first, creating 219 chances.

Messi had a good campaign with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this season. The Argentine has so far scored 21 goals and has provided 20 assists in 40 appearances across competitions.

Barcelona manager Xavi recently spoke about signing Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi will leave PSG at the end of his contract which expires in the summer. The Argentine has been linked with a return to Barcelona and as well as a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

Fans are keen to see Messi return to Barcelona. Xavi Hernandez was recently quizzed about re-signing his former teammate. The Blaugrana manager told the media ahead of the Celta Vigo clash (via Barca Blaugranes):

"I’m not nervous. I am expectant because I have been talking to him. Wherever he has gone, things have gone well for him. I would be excited, it is a more his decision, more personal. I would understand any stage, but as a culé, I would really like him to come back."

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as Barca's greatest-ever player. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Catalan club are keen on having the Argentine superstar back in the team.

