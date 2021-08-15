"He is a big player" - Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes excited by club's latest arrival

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes is excited to welcome the club's newest recruit Raphael Varane.

Speaking to MUTV (via the Manchester Evening News), Bruno Fernandes believes Raphael Varane will have a huge impact at Manchester United. Bruno feels Varane will be a big addition as the French defender is coming from an extremely successful team and is used to winning silverware. Fernandes said:

"As everyone knows he is a big player. As everyone knows when you come to this club you have to make impact. I think Rapha is ready, he played for one of the biggest clubs in the world in the past, he won many trophies and he will come to help us to be better - but at the same time I think he will be helped from Victor, from H, from Phil Jones."

Bruno Fernandes has assured everyone at Manchester United will help Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho settle in before they can contribute towards the season. Fernandes added:

"All of them will help him to settle down in the club, to settle in the country, to the Premier League. We are here to help everyone. Jadon is already an English player, but we are here to help him settle the quickest possible."

Raphael Varane received a hero's welcome at Old Trafford yesterday before Manchester United's opening game against Leeds United. The 28-year-old defender walked out of the tunnel prior to kickoff, holding a Manchester United shirt with the number 19.

Manchester United have had a stellar transfer window this summer. Apart from Varane, the Red Devils have also signed winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. The English international got a 15 minute cameo off the bench to make his debut.

Bruno Fernandes starred in Manchester United's opening day triumph

Normal service resumed at a packed Old Trafford as Manchester United comfortably beat rivals Leeds United 5-1 in the opening game of the season. The hero of the game was undoubtedly Bruno Fernandes.

The 26-year-old Portuguese attacker scored a hat-trick to kick start the season in the perfect manner. Mason Greenwood and Fred were the other scorers in an emphatic showing at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba also had one of his most impactful games in Manchester United colors. The Frenchman registered 4 assists to silence the criticism he had received during the pre-season.

