Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes reveals one player he would like to play alongside 

Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he would like to play alongside Polish international Piotr Zielinski.

In an interview with Canal Plus Sport, Manchester United's Player of the Year said that he is still in touch with Zielinski and called him a 'top player'. Fernandes said:

“I spoke to him a few months ago and told him that I would like to play with him again. So, who knows what the future has waiting for us. For me, he is a really, really top player.”

Bruno Fernandes and Piotr Zielinski played together at Udinese in Serie A from 2013 to 2016, before the former left to play for Sporting Lisbon while Zielinski moved to Napoli.

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has spoken highly about Piotr Zielinski in the aforementioned interview. According to the Portuguese, Zielinski was better trained and more talented compared to him during their time together at Udinese. Fernandes said:

“Technically, I can say that Zieliński is better trained than I am. We had a good challenge. I think in the past, Zieliński was actually a bit shy. He was really young then, just like me, at that time.”

Fernandes has said that despite both he and Zielinski coming from different backgrounds, the pair gradually became friends and have maintained a healthy relationship off the field since.

“However, we came from different countries, different mentality, and it was different for both of us. I have a really good relationship with Piotr. He’s a top guy, I like him a lot. He is one of the people I met in Italy with whom I am in touch all the time."

Despite publicly admitting that he would like to play alongside Piotr Zielinski, the 26-year-old failed to mention at what club he would like that to happen. However, with Bruno Fernandes' Manchester United contract set to run until the summer of 2025, it is safe to assume that the Portuguese would love his employers to sign Zielinski from Napoli.

Having joined Napoli from Udinese in 2016, Piotr Zielinski has appeared 238 times for the Italian side, scoring 32 goals along the way.