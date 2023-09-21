Manchester United star Casemiro's wife reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez posts vacation pics on Instagram

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro's wife, Anna Mariana, has reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's Instagram post from her recent vacation.

Georgina Rodriguez recently took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures. In the snaps, she can be seen taking selfies in Cristiano Ronaldo's private jet while posing in an armchair. In addition to that, she also posted a couple of pictures of her children.

The Instagram post quickly grasped the attention of her fans and it already has more than 2.5 million likes, with almost 9,000 comments. One of the comments was from Cristiano Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro's wife, Anna Mariana as she commented:

"Pretty"

Anna Mariana watched her husband, Casemiro play against Bayern Munich in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (September 20) on television. She also uploaded a video on her Instagram account, where she was supporting the Brazilian midfielder after he scored his second goal of the match. She wrote:

"2nd goal by my love"

Anna Mariana's Instagram story

Manchester United suffered a 4-3 defeat against Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. Rasmus Hojlund scored the first goal (49') for the Red Devils while Casemiro scored a brace (88', 90+5').

However, they failed to overcome the four-goal deficit due to goals from Leroy Sane (28'), Serge Gnabry (32'), Harry Kane (53') and Mathys Tel (92').

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez posts a picture of her daughter’s adorable reaction while watching her new music video

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has recently been featured in Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra's new music video 'Energia Bacana'. The Spanish model initially took to social media and announced her new project by posting a video clip.

Sebastian Yatra's 'Energia Bacana' was released last Thursday (September 14). The music video was a quick success as it garnered a million views and 30,000 likes on YouTube on the first day of its release.

Rodriguez's Instagram story

Georgina Rodriguez, meanwhile, took to social media and uploaded a picture of her daughter, Alana enjoying the song. In the picture, the seven-year-old can be seen raising her hand toward the television screen. On the TV screen, Rodriguez can be seen dancing in the music video.