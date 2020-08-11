Manchester United star chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has had his say on the age-old Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi debate.

The pair are widely regarded as the greatest footballers of all time and have dominated the modern era, having won a staggering 11 Ballon d'Or awards between them.

🤔 Hairdryer: Jose Mourinho or Sir Alex Ferguson?



🤔 GOAT: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?



🤔 Next star: Hannibal Mejbri or Tahith Chong?



🤔 Dutch striking legend: Robin van Persie or Ruud van Nistelrooy?



EXCLUSIVE: Scott McTominay plays Versus. https://t.co/ha3RCS7umr — SPORTbible (@sportbible) August 10, 2020

McTominay, who has successfully risen through the ranks at the Manchester United academy to become a key player at the club, was emphatic with his response when quizzed about who the better player is between Messi and Ronaldo.

Messi over Ronaldo, says Manchester United star McTominay

Speaking to Sportbible, the Scotsman showed no hesitation in choosing Messi as the superior player, as he went on to lavish praise on the Argentine.

"Messi or Ronaldo? Messi with no shadow of a doubt — I've never seen a football player like it in my life. He's absolutely ridiculous. I've played against him and you try and rough him up or you try to get close and it's so, so difficult."

Messi took matters into his own hands the last time he faced Manchester United

McTominay came up against Messi and Barcelona in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League campaign, as Manchester United were eliminated in the quarterfinals thanks to a brilliant performance by the Argentine.

Despite Ronaldo's association with Manchester United, McTominay chose Messi over him and admitted that he had never seen a footballer like the Barcelona talisman.

Advertisement

Both Messi and Ronaldo were in stunning form in the 2019-20 league season and set the standard across the continent. While Messi and Barcelona narrowly missed out on the La Liga title to Real Madrid, Ronaldo spearheaded Juventus to their ninth successive Scudetto.

However, not even Ronaldo could prevent the Bianconeri from Champions League elimination, as Juventus were beaten by Lyon in the Round of 16. Barcelona have made it through to the quarterfinals and are set to lock horns with Bayern Munich later this week.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have a Europa League semifinal against Wolves or Sevilla to look forward to. The Red Devils have been in stunning form since the restart and will look to finish the season strongly, after securing a third-place finish in the Premier League.

Also Read: 5 Jadon Sancho alternatives for Manchester United