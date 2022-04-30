Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo posts heartwarming image with newborn daughter 

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has posted a heartwarming image of him holding his newborn daughter.

The legendary forward has had a difficult time off the pitch following the recent demise of his baby boy. He posted an update on that with a heavy heart, opening up about the sorrow of losing his newborn child. However, he said that the birth of his daughter gave him and his partner Georgina Rodriguez hope.

The former Juventus star has now posted an image of him and his newborn daughter sharing a fond moment:

The football world came together in support of Cristiano Ronaldo and his family after he announced the sad news on April 18.

During Manchester United's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool on April 19, both sets of supporters held a minute's applause in the 7th minute showing their support.

He missed that game but the 37-year-old showed his unbelievable professionalism and made his return to the United side the following game against Arsenal.

He would score in the 3-1 defeat at the Emirates, pointing to the heavens in honor of his late child.

This season, Ronaldo has been in remarkable goalscoring form despite United's poor campaign.

His goal against Chelsea on April 28 brought his Premier League tally for the season to 17.

He is currently joint-second with Tottenham Hotspurs' Son Heung Min on the top scorers' charts, with only Mohamed Salah sitting above him on 22 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's main man

The United star continues to have an impact at Old Tafford

Despite the woeful season Manchester United have had, Cristiano Ronaldo has proven he is still the tenacious forward many have come to expect over the years.

At the age of 37 many had been anticipating the striker to have less of a say, yet he is still proving his doubters wrong.

The former Real Madrid star has had spells of poor form this season but has remarkably bounced back on each occasion.

Ronaldo rejoined the Red Devils from Juventus last summer for £13.5 million.

His hat-trick on April 16 against Norwich City brings his record to 60 career hat-tricks.

Manchester United are set for a huge overhaul under new manager Erik ten Hag this summer. As such, United fans will be praying Ronaldo stays and continues to be part of the club's revolution under their new manager.

