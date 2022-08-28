Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy with Erik ten Hag shifting the blame onto players - Reports 

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is reported to be unhappy with the club's manager Erik ten Hag for shifting the blame entirely on the players after the defeat against Brentford. An exclusive report relating to Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag has been made public in an article published in The Times.

UtdDistrict 🔰 @UtdDistrict @TimesSport] 🗞 Ronaldo was unimpressed with Erik ten Hag’s attempt to shift responsibility to the players and their physical output against Brentford. The Dutchman made it known that he was now open to selling him, and hasn’t started him since. [ @DuncanCastles 🗞 Ronaldo was unimpressed with Erik ten Hag’s attempt to shift responsibility to the players and their physical output against Brentford. The Dutchman made it known that he was now open to selling him, and hasn’t started him since. [@DuncanCastles, @TimesSport]

The Red Devils suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Brentford in an away game to register their second defeat of the new season.

The Dutch manager expressed his unhappiness with the physical output of the players as they were outclassed and outpaced by the opposition's players for the entirety of the game. It was Cristiano Ronaldo's first start of the season after his substitute appearance in Manchester United's first Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Erik ten Hag is known for his high-intensity game on the pitch, with young players chasing the ball from one corner of the pitch to another. The Red Devils could not keep up with the intensity against Brentford and the Dutch manager was not happy with it.

Expressing his views on the team's performance, Ten Hag said they were 'rubbish' and 'poor' against Brentford and the club demands higher standards than that. After the match, reports emerged that the Dutch manager punished the entire squad by making them run for 13.8 kilometers.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls After losing to Brentford, the media criticised Ten Hag for making Man Utd players run 13.8km each the next day.



We saw the result against Liverpool as Utd covered 113.78km — 3.18km more than Liverpool did, and 18.18km more than we did against Brentford.



My manager. After losing to Brentford, the media criticised Ten Hag for making Man Utd players run 13.8km each the next day.We saw the result against Liverpool as Utd covered 113.78km — 3.18km more than Liverpool did, and 18.18km more than we did against Brentford.My manager. https://t.co/t1R8EAOhKA

The team learned a lesson or two from the first two games and secured a surprising 2-1 win over Liverpool in the third game. Ten Hag took the brave decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw in the match, inducing more pace into the game.

He followed the same strategy in Manchester United 's clash against Southampton and got a good result, securing their second win of the season and an away clean sheet.

'Can't say that' - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag refuses to comment about Cristiano Ronaldo's future

Southampton FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said that he is unsure whether Cristiano Ronaldo will stay for another season. The Dutch manager wants to remain active until the last second of the transfer window as the situation surrounding the five-time Ballon d'Or winner remains uncertain.

UtdXclusive @UtdXclusive @btsportfootball] 🗣 - Erik ten Hag on if Ronaldo will stay: “I can’t say that, we will be alert until the last second in the transfer market.” #mufc 🗣 - Erik ten Hag on if Ronaldo will stay: “I can’t say that, we will be alert until the last second in the transfer market.” #mufc [@btsportfootball]

The Portuguese international has seen two managers getting changed in the span of just one year at Manchester United after the club's disappointing finish last season.

He is desperate to play in the Champions League to cement his legacy in Europe's premier club competition in the twilight years of his career. Hence, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is working out plans to find a new club for his client in the last few days of the transfer window.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. Are Manchester United a better team without Cristiano Ronaldo YES NO 7 votes so far

Edited by Ashwin