Manchester United star Harry Maguire gives an update on his availability ahead of FA Cup final vs Manchester City

Harry Maguire has admitted he's unsure whether he'll be able to play in Manchester United's FA Cup final against Manchester City on Saturday (May 25). The Red Devils defender has been dealing with a muscle injury that has seen him miss his side's last four games on the bounce.

The English centre-back admitted it was frustrating but that he was fighting to be fit for the final at Wembley. He told talkSPORT:

"Obviously it’s disappointing and a frustrating time to get injured. I still don’t know if I’m going to be fit. It’s going to be a late one. I’m hoping to be fit for the squad for the FA Cup final but it will be touch and go."

Expand Tweet

Erik ten Hag has been able to welcome Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane back from injury during Maguire's absence. The England international had enjoyed somewhat of a career renaissance at Manchester United this season.

Maguire, 31, has made 31 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep six clean sheets. He's also chipped in with four goals and two assists and was named in England's provisional Euro 2024 squad yesterday (May 21).

Manchester United head into Saturday's game against Manchester City as huge underdogs. Ten Hag is under pressure after his Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League.

The Dutch coach has dealt with an injury curse, especially in defense. The likes of Martinez, Varane, Luke Shaw, and Jonny Evans have all been on the sidelines.

Jamie Carragher names Manchester United duo who should start if Harry Maguire misses the Manchester City final

Jamie Carragher tells Erik ten Hag to start Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has advised Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to start Varane and Martinez in the FA Cup final against Manchester City. The Sky Sports pundit feels the defensive duo will give the Red Devils the best chance of stopping Erling Haaland (via The Stick to Football podcast):

"He [Erik ten Hag] has got to take a chance with players who are probably not fully fit – Lisandro Martínez and Raphaël Varane. Those two have to play at centre-back."

Carragher appeared to rule Maguire out of the final by insisting Ten Hag can't rely on the likes of makeshift defender Casemiro:

"Varane – if he plays to the level that he can, he’s a good player. Who are you going to put there, Casemiro? Johnny Evans? You’ve got to stop Erling Haaland."

Expand Tweet

Varane will play his final game in Manchester United colors if he appears in the final against Manchester City. He's leaving next month when his contract expires having spent three years at Old Trafford.

The French defender forged a fine partnership with Martinez last season that led to a third-placed finish and a Carabao Cup triumph. The Argentine's constant injury issues this season have been majorly problematic for Ten Hag.