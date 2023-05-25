Manchester United star insists that the season hasn't been perfect despite top four being sealed

Manchester United vice-captain Bruno Fernandes has admitted that his side's season hasn't been perfect and that they want more following Champions League qualification.

The Red Devils sealed a top-four finish with a comfortable 4-1 win over Chelsea on Thursday (May 25). Fernandes scored from the penalty spot in the victory while Casemiro, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford were also on target.

It means Manchester United will be playing in Europe's elite club competition next season. Erik ten Hag's men have enjoyed a brilliant campaign that has also resulted in silverware. However, Fernandes has given an intriguing take on his side's success this season. He told Sky Sports:

"It's decent, not perfect because we want more. But for what we did this season its great one trophy and we get top four. That was our goal after we saw that we couldn't go for the Premier League."

The Red Devils are also in the FA Cup final and face Manchester City on June 3 at Wembley. Fernandes alluded to this, adding:

"Now its about ending the finishing the league well and going to the FA Cup and win."

Fernandes has been instrumental in Manchester United's campaign, the protagonist in midfield for Ten Hag's Reds. He has scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 56 games across competitions.

The Portuguese midfielder could become the Red Devils' permanent captain come next season. Current skipper Harry Maguire looks set to leave Old Trafford in the summer.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag gives an update on Antony and Luke Shaw injuries

Antony looked to pick up a serious injury against Chelsea.

Manchester United's win over Chelsea was marred by injuries to Antony and Luke Shaw. The former was forced off on a stretcher in the first half while the latter went off at half-time.

Red Devils fans will be fretting over the duo's availability for the FA Cup final clash with Manchester City. Ten Hag was asked by Sky Sports about their respective injuries. He responded:

"It is difficult to say. Let’s wait for 24 hours and then we will know more.”

Antony appeared to suffer a knock to his knee and was left on the ground in pain. He was replaced by Marcus Rashford in the 29th minute. Meanwhile, Shaw's injury is said to be a slight back problem. Tyrell Malacia came on in his place at halftime.

Both will likely miss Manchester United's final game of the Premier League season against Fulham on Sunday (May 28). Ten Hag will have the FA Cup final in mind now that a top-four finish has been confirmed.

