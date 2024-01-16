Manchester United's Uruguayan starlet Facundo Pellistri is reportedly eager to join La Liga club Granada on loan before the conclusion of the January transfer window. The two clubs have now entered negotiations after the player's green light, according to reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Pellistri joined the Red Devils from Penarol back in 2020 for a reported fee of €8.5 million. However, he hasn't really been able to nail down a starting spot at Old Trafford. He spent the last two seasons on loan at Alaves, but failed to get a single goal contribution in 35 games for the Spanish club.

Pellistri spent the entirety of the 2022/23 season as a fringe player at United, making ten appearances and getting one assist. This season, he has appeared in 14 games for Manchester United, out of which only three have been starts. He has failed to find his feet in the Premier League, registering just one assist in nine league appearances.

A loan spell till the end of the season could rekindle Pellistri's career. He was previously subject to interest from PSV Eindhoven and LA Galaxy as well, but the player reportedly wants a move to another top European league.

Being only 22 years of age, Pellistri has time on his side as he looks for regular first-team action. With the emergence of Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford being a cornerstone of the United squad, the only possibility of constant game-time for Pellistri would be at a club like Granada.

Belgian wonderkid linked to Manchester United and Chelsea urged to snub their interest

Royal Antwerp's 18-year-old Belgian midfielder Arthur Vermeeren has been urged to reject any approaches from Manchester United and Chelsea by former Belgian forward Marc Degryse. The Premier League giants have shown great interest in acquiring his services, according to FootballTransfers.

Vermeeren has featured in all of Antwerp's Champions League games this season, assisting twice against Shakhtar Donetsk and scoring within two minutes against Barcelona.

According to reports, La Blaugrana have been monitoring Vermeeren's situation alongside EPL clubs like United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Former Sheffield United striker Marc Degryse, in his statement to Het Laatste Nieuws, said:

"What Vermeeren is especially not allowed to do is go to a club like Chelsea or Manchester United, where they buy thirty or forty people and then loan you out. What they do is gamble. You don't give confidence to a player like that."

Former Burnley midfielder Steven Defour added that Chelsea would definitely not be a great destination for Vermeeren:

"Chelsea is too volatile. Those types of clubs simply put a player worth €30m in the stands.”

Defour added that Brighton & Hove Albion would be a good destination for the youngster. It will be interesting to see where Vermeeren ends up as he looks set for a big move soon.