Manchester United star likely to leave in summer despite Erik ten Hag's recent comments regarding his contract renewal - Reports

Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial is reportedly leaving this summer, despite manager Erik ten Hag talking about contract renewal talks with the Frenchman.

Martial, 28, arrived in the summer of 2015 and has contributed 90 goals and 55 assists in 317 games across competitions. However, he has just two goals and as many assists in 19 games across competitions this term. That includes one goal in 13 outings in the league, where United are eighth, 14 points behind leaders Liverpool (45) after 20 games.

Nevertheless, Ten Hag recently said about ongoing talks about Martial and a few other players regarding contract extensions (as per ESPN's Rob Dawson):

"We are talking with Rapha Varane and with Anthony Martial. We triggered the options on Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Hannibal."

However, Dawson has now reported (via Centredevils) that United expect Martial to leave in the summer and that discussions regarding an extension are unlikely to be fruitful.

Martial has started only seven of 19 games for Ten Hag this season, with United losing a whopping 14 games across competitions, including nine in the league.

We will likely have the same squad as against Nottingham Forest - Manchester United boss ahead of Wigan clash

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Mancheser United manager Erik ten Hag has provided a sneak peek of his likely team composition for the FA Cup opener at Wigan Athletic on Monday (January 8).

Ten Hag's side are coming off a 2-1 Premier League defeat at the weekend, which dropped them to eighth in the standings. A Marcus Rashford strike was sandwiched between two Nottingham strikes as the Tricky Trees beat the Red Devils in a league clash for the first time in 29 years.

Nevertheless, the United boss is likely to play nearly the same XI at Wigan as the one that took the field at the City Ground (as per the Red Devils' website):

"I think we will have, more or less, the same squad as against Nottingham Forest."

Manchester United reached the FA Cup final last season, losing 2-1 in the final to continental treble winners Manchester City.