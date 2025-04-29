Manchester United star likely to return from injury for Europa League final if the club qualifies: Reports

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot could return to play the Europa League final if the Red Devils qualify. Mail Sport journalist Nathan Smith has reported that the Portuguese could make his recovery from injury just in time for the decider.

The Red Devils were recently struck by the news of Diogo Dalot's calf injury. The defender couldn't participate in the 1-1 draw with Bournemouth in the Premier League on April 27. As a result, many feared that he would miss the rest of the season.

However, the club have received a positive update regarding the player's potential return to the pitch. According to Manchester United correspondent for Mail Sport Nathan Smith, Dalot could return earlier than expected. He could even participate in the Europa League final if the club makes it to that stage.

The Europa League final is scheduled to take place at the San Mames Stadium on May 21. Dalot still has more than three weeks to get back in shape. However, before the Red Devils can get to the final, they need to first see off Athletic Bilbao in the semifinals.

The two sides will go head-to-head in the first leg of their encounter in Spain on Thursday (May 1) before returning for the second leg seven days later. Whoever triumphs on aggregate over the two legs will book a spot in the final to take on either Tottenham Hotspur or Bodo/Glimt.

Meanwhile, the last time Manchester United and Athletic Bilbao faced each other, they produced a 1-1 draw in a friendly clash at the Aviva Stadium on August 6, 2023. It'd be interesting to see how they'd fare against each other in a competitive game on Thursday.

Why Manchester United can't afford to fumble in the Europa League

The Red Devils have endured one of their most frustrating campaigns ever this season. They currently occupy the 14th position in the Premier League table with just four games to go. They also missed out on both the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, with the Europa League being the only hope of salvaging their sinking ship.

Manchester United would need to throw all their weight behind their chase for the trophy and ensure they deliver it to make up for their disappointment. A triumph would secure them an automatic slot to participate in the Champions League next season and bring a flash of hope to Old Trafford.

However, if they fail to clinch the trophy, it means they won't take part in any European tournament next term. This would affect their chances of attracting top talent from the transfer market in the summer.

