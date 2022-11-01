Manchester United star Marcus Rashford demands a change in Erik ten Hag's tactics after scoring goal against West Ham 

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has demanded a change in Erik ten Hag's tactics after his goal in the side's 1-0 win over West Ham United on 30 October.

Rashford, 24, powered home a vital 38th-minute header following Christian Eriksen's astute cross to secure all three points for the Red Devils

In doing so, he scored his 100th career goal for Manchester United and his seventh goal in 15 appearances competitions this season.

The English forward has suggested what tactically needs to happen for his hot streak to continue.

He said following the win over West Ham that he wants more crosses into the box (via Mirror):

“Everyone in the midfield today [against West Ham] they can cross the ball. It’s something you’re almost itching for, on this occasion it was just one but sometimes there’s two or three in the box."

Rashford explained that he needs to be more aggressive when he gets the opportunity to beat a defender:

“That’s the biggest thing, I have to be more aggressive especially when it’s hanging like that, I’ve got a run on the defender. If I jump before him he’s not going to beat me in the air.”

ً @utdrobbo Marcus Rashford's goal contributions per 90:



• 17/18 — 0.74

• 18/19 — 0.66

• 19/20 — 0.88

• 20/21 — 0.78

• 21/22 — 0.38

• 22/23 — 0.80



The problem the Englishman has with his suggestion is that under Erik ten Hag, United have recorded the second lowest crossing numbers in the Premier League

The Red Devils have attempted 154 crosses this campaign, which is only nine more than Crystal Palace, who have put in 145.

Rashford is not renowned for his heading abilities but his goal against the Hammers has shown what he has to offer in crossing situations.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell advises the Gunners to move for Manchester United forward Rashford

Rashford's contract expires in seven months

Rashford is coming into the final months of his current deal with Manchester United, which is set to expire next summer.

There is the option of a one-year extension but that hasn't stopped speculation growing over a potential departure.

It seems unlikely, given that Rashford has been at Old Trafford for the entirety of his career.

Yet, Campbell wants Arsenal to move for the Englishman if there is a chance to lure him to the Emirates Stadium.

He said:

"He [Rashford] ticks some really good boxes for Arsenal. On the counter attack, he can be devastating. He undone Arsenal at Old Trafford earlier this season with his speed. Rashford can be devastating on his day, we know that."

Campbell added that he believes United are yet to decide on Rashford's future:

"Manchester United are dithering by the sounds of it. I'm sure Arsenal would go for him if he became available next summer."

Marcus Rashford @MarcusRashford 100 goals for this special club! I’ve been here since I was 7 years old and came through every single age group and played on every single pitch so I want to thanks all the staff, my family and team mates that have helped make this achievement possible 100 goals for this special club! I’ve been here since I was 7 years old and came through every single age group and played on every single pitch so I want to thanks all the staff, my family and team mates that have helped make this achievement possible 💯 https://t.co/GRplZmcY4y

Rashford scored an impressive double against the Gunners in a 3-1 win for United over Mikel Arteta's side on 4 September.

It is the only defeat Arsenal have suffered in the league this campaign as they sit top with an eight-point lead over fifth-placed United.

