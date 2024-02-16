Manchester United star Marcus Rashford picks up £60 parking ticket after leaving McLaren on double yellow lines - Reports

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was reportedly spotted snapping a £60 parking ticket from his McLaren 765LT's windscreen in Hale, Cheshire last week.

Marcus Rashford, who owns a lavish collection of luxury cars, traveled in his McLaren 765LT in Hale. However, he was said to be charged £60 after he parked his car on the double yellow lines.

Later, according to the Sun, the Englishman was seen grabbing the parking ticket as soon as he came back to his car. A similar thing reportedly happened to Rashford last month when he went to the Juniper Restaurant in Wilmslow, Cheshire alongside Tyrell Malacia. During that time, he was again said to have left his car on double yellow lines.

Apart from the McLaren 765 LT, Rashford also owns five Mercedes cars, a Range Rover Velar, an Audi RS4 Avant, and three Rolls-Royce cars.

Taking a look at Rashford's performance in the current season, the Englishman has made 29 appearances for the Red Devils, bagging five goals and six assists across competitions. Manchester United are currently in the sixth position in the Premier League with 41 points after 24 matches.

Manchester United can opt-out from their pursuit of signing £90 million midfielder: Report

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United can reportedly withdraw from the race for signing Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong as the club's new minority owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to avoid overpaying. According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are expecting an offer of around £90 million for the former Ajax midfielder.

Erik ten Hag managed Frenkie de Jong during his time at Ajax before the Dutch midfielder joined the La Liga giants in 2019. De Jong has reportedly been Erik ten Hag's top transfer target since he became Manchester United boss. The Red Devils reportedly also agreed to a £53 million deal with Barcelona.

However, they eventually ended up signing Real Madrid's Casemiro for a reported transfer fee of £70 million. According to the Daily Mail, the Dutch midfielder is keen to leave Barcelona and look out for new challenges.