Manchester United star Marcus Rashford spotted together with fitness model at 5 am

Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford has been spotted hanging out with fitness model and influencer Courtney Caldwell in Miami.

According to a report by GOAL, the England attacker was partying into the early hours of the morning of June 12 at the exclusive nightclub Mr. Jones in Miami. Later, around 5 am, he was spotted walking into his hotel with Caldwell (via Twitter user @arinzechukwuab1).

Caldwell is a US-based influencer and fitness enthusiast who runs fitness startup 'Big Booty University'. Through her organization, Caldwell helps her clients get the figure they desire.

Caldwell is quite famous on social media platforms TikTok and Instagram. On the former, she has a whopping 516,000 followers, while over 117,000 people follow her on Instagram. She regularly partners up with fitness brands for promotion and offers her followers exclusive deals.

Marcus Rashford, who scored 30 times in 56 games for Manchester United in the 2022-23 season, recently flew to Florida to teach football to young children. He is expected to be back playing for Manchester United when they take on Lyon in their first pre-season friendly in Scotland on July 19.

Marcus Rashford wants Manchester United to catch up to treble-winners Manchester City

Giving his verdict on Manchester City’s historic treble win, Marcus Rashford has admitted that it does not feel good seeing Manchester United’s noisy neighbors dominating the game. He, however, has not failed to congratulate them for being the most consistent team and has urged United to catch up.

The 25-year-old goalscorer said (via the Mirror):

“It is not nice but it is football - the best team that is consistently playing the best football is going to win the most trophies. They have managed to win three this year and well done to them and we just move on now. It is up to the rest of us to catch them up.”

The Red Devils became the first English team in history to win the treble in the 1998-99 season. With City now joining them, Manchester has become the only city in the top-five European leagues to boast two treble-winning teams.

