Manchester United star in preliminary talks to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr - Reports

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has reportedly commenced talks to join Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in the January transfer window (via TheNassrZone).

Ronaldo completed a move to the Saudi Pro League following a fallout with Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag in January 2023. Now, Casemiro could join his former Real Madrid teammate after having spent just a year and a half at Old Trafford.

Casemiro decided to join Manchester United from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 for a fee of £60 million. Since joining the Premier League giants, the defensive midfielder has managed 63 appearances across competitions, bagging 11 goals and seven assists.

This season, he's managed just eight Premier League appearances and is currently sidelined due to an injury, which is set to keep him out of action till December.

The Brazilian could join a long list of superstars who moved to Saudi Arabia following Ronaldo's statement transfer. The likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Ruben Neves joined Saudi Pro League sides in the summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro have played alongside each other 122 times for Real Madrid and Manchester United combined, managing seven goal contributions in the process.

Pundit believes Cristiano Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate needs to move on

Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-teammate Jadon Sancho (via Getty Images)

TalkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor believes Cristiano Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate Jadon Sancho needs a fresh start after his public fallout with manager Erik ten Hag.

The England international has not appeared for the Red Devils after being dropped for training-related issues in September. After the Dutch manager made the reasons for Sancho's dismissal public, the former Borussia Dortmund forward hit back, claiming the same to be untrue.

Sancho has managed just three appearances in the Premier League this season, racking up a total playing time of 76 minutes.

Amid reports claiming that several of his teammates are urging Sancho to apologize, a resolution is yet to be reached. Considering these circumstances, Agbonlahor told talkSPORT:

"It’s not worked. He needs a fresh start. He’s 23 years old, not 28. I’d try a different league. I don’t think they’re going to get rid of Ten Hag. If he’s not apologised, he’s leaving."

Sancho has struggled at Old Trafford since his £73 million move from Dortmund in the summer of 2021. He has made a total of 82 appearances for the Red Devils, bagging just 12 goals and six assists.

Amid interest from European clubs like Barcelona and Juventus, the 23-year-old attacker could soon be on his way out of Manchester United.