Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund shares heart-warming moment with fan after FA Cup win over Wigan

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund shared a heartwarming moment with a young fan following the Red Devils' 2-0 FA Cup win against Wigan Athletic on January 8.

The Denmark international failed to add to Diogo Dalot (22') and Bruno Fernandes' (74') goals on the night. However, he came close, even rattling the woodwork in the first half from a close-range header during this third-round tie.

After the game, the Manchester United players walked over to thank their travelling support. It was at this point that Hojlund noticed a young fan holding up a Denmark-inspired sign asking for the 20-year-old's shirt.

The former Atalanta striker made the fan's day, heading over to the kid and his father while handing over his matchday shirt. Soon after, the child's father said (via the club's official website):

"One hundred per cent, it certainly made my lad's night. He has gone to bed one happy Red. I'm sure it will be a game he will remember for the rest of his life."

Manchester United will face one of League Two's Newport County or National League side Eastleigh in the fourth round of the FA Cup on January 27. Erik ten Hag's side return to Premier League action this weekend as they host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on January 14.

Hojlund will be looking to add to his solitary strike in 15 Premier League appearances for the season. He's netted six times across competitions since arriving at Old Trafford from Atalanta for a reported €73.9 million last summer.

Rasmus Hojlund leaves Danny Murphy speechless after incredible miss in Manchester United's FA Cup win

Rasmus Hojlund (via Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund's poor form continued as he failed to find the net from unmissable range in the Red Devils' FA Cup win against Wigan Athletic.

In the first half, the attacker spurned a glorious opportunity to double his side's lead. After Marcus Rashford's effort was saved by goalkeeper Sam Lloyd Tickle, Hojlund failed to score an open goal from less than six yards out.

Reacting to the incredible miss, former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy said live on talkSPORT:

"I don't know what to say."

Hojlund faced criticism from Manchester United legend Roy Keane, who wasn't impressed by the striker's performance, asking the former to 'stop messing about'. His only league goal of the season came in the Red Devils' 3-2 win against Aston Villa on Boxing Day (December 26).