Manchester United star reacts as 16-year-old Chris Rigg becomes second youngest goalscorer in Championship history

Manchester United midfielder Amad Diallo recently reacted to Chris Rigg becoming the second youngest goalscorer in Championship history. Rigg plays for Championship side Sunderland.

The achievement came in Sunderland's resounding 5-0 win home win over Southampton on Saturday, September 2. Jack Clarke put them in the lead in the opening minute before Pierre Ekwah's brace put them three goals to the good at the break.

The rout continued, with Bradley Dack netting three minutes into the second half before Rigg added gloss to the scoreline with his strike five minutes into added time.

At 16 years and 71 days, Chris Rigg is the youngest league goalscorer for Sunderland and the second youngest to score in the Championship.

Manchester United's Diallo, who has one goal and an assist in nine appearances across competitions, reacted to Rigg's achievement with "Woo" followed by a few emojis.

With their resounding win over Southampton, Rigg and company rose to ninth in the Championship, with seven points from five games. They're six points behind surprise leaders Preston North End.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are 10th in the Premier League - six points behind leaders Manchester City - albeit with a game in hand. Diallo and company will take on Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday, September 3.

"We improved in attitude, resilience, determination" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have made a rather underwhelming start to their new Premier League campaign. Erik ten Hag's side registered a rather fortuitous 1-0 winner over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their league opener before suffering a 2-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

They returned to winning ways in a five-goal thriller at home to Nottingham Forest last weekend, albeit after falling two goals behind inside five minutes. Nevertheless, Ten Hag knows that these are early days in the season, and the team will improve as the campaign progresses, telling Sky Sports:

"I have seen a lot of the games already in the Premier League. None of the teams are yet in the right shape and in the right form. That is normal at the start of a season. Everything has to settle in and to improve. That is our job as managers."

"We improved in attitude, resilience, determination. The way we did it, really dominating. For parts of the game, we even had 90 per cent of possession, so we pinned them back and even though they were very compact we created many chances," he added.

The Dutchman will hope to get a positive result at the Emirates as they look to stay in touch with early leaders City. The Cityzens have won all four of their games and look like the team to beat once again.