Manchester United star reacts on social media as Mason Greenwood makes debut for Getafe

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has commented on Mason Greenwood making his debut for Getafe with a post on his Instagram story.

Greenwood stepped off the bench in the 77th minute of 10-man Azulones' 3-2 win against Osasuna on Sunday (September 17). It was the on-loan Red Devils forward's first match since his arrest back in January 2022.

The young English attacker joined Getafe from Manchester United on loan in the summer after he was acquitted of all sexual assault-related charges. Key witnesses reportedly withdrew from the case.

Diallo reacted to his debut for the La Liga side with a post on his Instagram story and he seemed to like what he saw. He captioned a picture of the 21-year-old being brought on with two love heart emojis.

Greenwood had one shot blocked and failed with three crosses during his 13-minute cameo. Getafe will be eager for him to get minutes under his belt after not been playing football for over a year.

Manchester United conducted an internal investigation into Greenwood shortly after his acquittal. There were claims that the Red Devils were preparing to reinstate him into the first team but they performed a U-turn after receiving huge backlash.

Greenwood scored 35 goals and provided 12 assists in 129 games across competitions at Old Trafford. He spent time in the club's youth system with Diallo following the Ivorian's arrival from Serie A side Atalanta in 2021.

Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood will be included in EA Sports FC 24

Mason Greenwood will be back in EA Sports' database.

EA have confirmed that Mason Greenwood will be reinstated into it's new game EA FC 24 following his move to Getafe. The Manchester United loanee was left out of FIFA 23 amid his arrest. A spokesperson for the video game franchise told Manchester Evening News:

"As he is now part of an active roster with Getafe CF, Mason Greenwood will be included in FC 24. As Greenwood was not part of an active roster at the time of our cut-off date for final team and player data, he will not appear in Ultimate Team at launch."

Greenwood last featured in an EA database back in FIFA 22 and he was given a rating of 78. The Englishman will also feature in Sports Interactive's Football Manager 24 video game. His move to Getafe is allowing him to get his sporting career back on track albeit much to the anger of some fans.