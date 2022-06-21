Manchester United star's £270,000-per-week wage demands prevented him from joining Liverpool: Reports

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho’s wage demands kept him from joining Liverpool in the summer of 2021, a report from The National News has claimed.

Liverpool have always been quite particular about maintaining their salary structure, refraining from offering jaw-dropping wages to new signings. Manchester United, on the other hand, are a lot more lenient in that regard, rarely allowing deals to fall through just because of wage demands alone.

As per the aforementioned report, the contrasting philosophies of the two great Premier League rivals came to the fore in the summer of 2021. The Merseyside giants were considering bringing Sancho to Anfield, a player both manager Jurgen Klopp and his assistant Pep Lijnders admired.

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group were reportedly preparing to match Borussia Dortmund’s £73 million asking price for the player, but the move ultimately fell through due to the Englishman’s wage demands.

David Lynch @dmlynch

thenationalnews.com/sport/football… Recent moves for Jadon Sancho, Darwin Nuñez and Erling Haaland all said a lot about Liverpool’s transfer policy. They also provided clues over what happens next with Jude Bellingham and Mohamed Salah. For @NatSportUAE Recent moves for Jadon Sancho, Darwin Nuñez and Erling Haaland all said a lot about Liverpool’s transfer policy. They also provided clues over what happens next with Jude Bellingham and Mohamed Salah. For @NatSportUAE.thenationalnews.com/sport/football…

Sancho ended up joining the Reds’ arch-rivals instead, with Dortmund finalizing the transfer for £76.50 million, and the 22-year-old agreeing on a £270,000-per-week deal. Had the player been open to cutting his wage demands in half (£135,000-per-week), he would have been plying his trade on Merseyside instead.

The report also claimed that Darwin Nunez encountered something similar this summer. Instead of opting for a higher salary, which the Red Devils were offering, the former Benfica striker chose Jurgen Klopp’s side, presumably to play Champions League football.

Liverpool have no reason to feel regret over Jadon Sancho’s move to Manchester United

Sancho is an excellent player by all means, but the Reds do not have any reason to rue the missed opportunity. A few months later, in the January transfer window, Liverpool managed to sign a player who has easily outshone the former Dortmund man.

Signed from Porto for a £42.3 million fee, Luis Diaz has been a revelation for the Merseysiders. He has pitched in with important goal contributions, pressed relentlessly, and even helped out at the back when needed.

Transfermarkt.co.uk @TMuk_news



Luis Díaz has gone from strength to strength since he joined Liverpool and his market value is going through the roof The perfect Sadio Mané replacement?Luis Díaz has gone from strength to strength since he joined Liverpool and his market value is going through the roof The perfect Sadio Mané replacement? Luis Díaz has gone from strength to strength since he joined Liverpool and his market value is going through the roof 📈 https://t.co/Dh4KqKe6AG

Over the course of the 2021-22 campaign, the Colombian played 26 games for the Reds, recording six goals and five assists.

Sancho, on the other hand, is yet to find his footing at Manchester United, recording only five goals and three assists in 38 appearances across competitions.

