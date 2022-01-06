Manchester United star's proposed Sevilla loan move in doubt due to wage demands: Reports

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has been on the lookout for a new club this January and Sevilla have turned out to be the primary suitors. However, a rumored loan deal between the two could be in doubt due to the Frenchman's exorbitant wages.

Martial reportedly earns a shocking £13 million per year at Old Trafford. This is a salary that Sevilla will not be able to provide to the striker. Hence, according to reports, the deal could potentially fail to materialize.

However, nothing has been finalized yet. Given that the player expressed a desire to leave Manchester United himself, one could assume he would be willing to take a pay cut.

Martial joined Manchester United in 2015 from AS Monaco for a then-record fee for a teenager at £58 million. He has made 268 appearances for the Red Devils since, scoring 79 goals and assisting 50.

However, he seems to have fallen out of favor this season. The rise of Mason Greenwood and the arrival of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo has seen Martial's playing time take a hit. He has made just 10 appearances this season in all competitions, scoring once.

United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick recently revealed Martial had expressed his desire to leave the club. A loan move to Sevilla has been reported but as mentioned above, the Frenchman's salary could deter the Spanish club.

Manchester United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third round on Monday

Manchester United are fighting for a top four spot in the Premier League. They currently sit in seventh position, four points off fourth-placed Arsenal.

They were also eliminated from the EFL Cup by West Ham United earlier in the season.

United are alive in the Champions League as well. They face Atletico Madrid in a tough fixture in the Round of 16. However, with teams like Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munich, it seems unlikely the Red Devils will lift the title.

Hence, the FA Cup becomes their major chance at silverware this season. They face a tricky fixture against Steven Gerrard's resurgent Aston Villa in the third round. After losing 1-0 to Wolves in the Premier League on Monday, Manchester United will be hoping to beat Villa and progress further in the competition.

