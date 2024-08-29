Manchester United star sends message on social media after picking up injury ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester United star Mason Mount has sent a message on social media after picking up an injury ahead of the high-stakes clash against Liverpool. The English playmaker wrote that he was 'frustrated' after picking up his third injury since his move to Old Trafford last summer.

In the 2023-24 campaign, Mount suffered a couple of injuries that kept him sidelined for almost 30 games. After making a start and a substitute appearance this season, he has now been sidelined for another four to five weeks, adding to Erik ten Hag's selection woes.

The 25-year-old posted an Instagram story that expressed his exasperation. The message read (via MUFC Scoop on X):

"During the last game (2-1 loss against Brighton) I picked up a minor muscle issue. I've had it checked and it looks like I'll be out for a few games."

Trending

"Leading up to and during pre-season I worked hard to get my fitness back to where it needs to be and I felt re-energized, sharp and ready."

"I wanted you (the fans) to hear it directly from me how frustrated I am, as I expect you are too. I will do everything possible to be back in the best shape and help the team," the statement concluded.

Expand Tweet

Since his reported €64 million move from Chelsea to Manchester United in 2023, Mount has struggled to find the form that he enjoyed at Stamford Bridge. He has made 23 appearances for United, with just a goal and an assist to his name.

A number Manchester United players have been sidelined with injury before derby vs Liverpool

Besides midfielder Mason Mount, a whole host of Manchester United stars are set to miss their Premier League game against Liverpool on September 1. The Englishman picked up a hamstring injury during United's 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion (August 24), adding to United's long list of injuries.

Star young striker Rasmus Hojlund picked up a hamstring injury during the Red Devils' pre-season in the United States. He will be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks, with a return possible after the international break.

Left-back Luke Shaw has been in and out of action for Manchester United since February 2024. He featured for England at EURO 2024 but picked up a calf injury in training. It will keep him sidelined for a few weeks at the beginning of the 2024-25 campaign.

Centre-back Leny Yoro, who was signed for a reported €62 million plus €8 million in add-ons just weeks ago, suffered a foot injury in pre-season. The youngster has undergone surgery and is expected to be out of action for three more months.

Other players sidelined include defenders Victor Lindelof and Tyrell Malacia, who aren't expected to be back for a few more weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback