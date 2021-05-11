Manchester United star set to miss rest of the Premier League season

Harry Maguire is reportedly set to miss the next four Premier League games. The Manchester United captain suffered an ankle injury on Sunday against Aston Villa and is set for time on the sidelines.

Manchester United have sealed their place in the top 4 and are now set to rest Harry Maguire for the rest of the Premier League season. The Red Devils hope to see their captain back in action against Villarreal in the UEFA Europa League final at the end of this month.

🗣️ "I don't know how bad it is..."



😫 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the extent of @HarryMaguire93's injury. pic.twitter.com/dMeK1QT5Er — SPORF (@Sporf) May 9, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Harry Maguire's injury and claimed he could be out for nearly a month. The Red Devils manager told the media after the Aston Villa win:

"Hopefully [the Europa League final] will be OK with Harry. I don't know. We need to check it. It might be a few weeks or a month – we don't knowIt was his ankle or lower leg. I think the player landed on him and he twisted something."

Former Manchester United defender not happy with Harry Maguire

Paul Parker is not happy with Harry Maguire, and the former Manchester United defender wants the club to find Victor Lindelof a new partner in defense. He said:

"Regarding the centre backs, people talk about bringing in a new partner for Harry Maguire. But I would look at bringing in two centre backs, why can't it be a player who comes in and plays alongside Victor Lindelof?

"Harry Maguire is not a leader, he plays the game for himself, he sits way too deep, he dribbles for the sake of dribbling and runs himself into cul-de-sacs."

Manchester United paid a whopping £80 million to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester City, and Paul Parker believes it was fantastic business by the Foxes.

"I have always been unsure about Maguire since the day Manchester United signed him. When they paid £80m, the club didn't buy an £80m centre back, it was great business by Leicester City."

Manchester United face Leicester City tonight – just around 48 hours before they face their old rivals, Liverpool. A win tonight for the Red Devils would all but seal their 2nd place in the league table.